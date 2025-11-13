Rams Rookie Has Made the Most of Limited Opportunities
WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. When the Los Angeles Rams drafted Terrance Ferguson, it was unclear what Sean McVay would use him for. It was always assumed Ferguson would be McVay's next offensive innovation but little did anyone know Ferguson would be the crucial piece to an offense that's about to influence the next decade of football philosophy.
While offenses look to emulate McVay's success, and defenses look for both players and schemes to defend against the Rams' mixing and matching of personnel packages, there's one rookie who is the key to the puzzle and his name is Terrance Ferguson.
Ferguson's speed, power, and overall skills has given McVay another dynamic to pair with three other top tight ends in Davis Allen, Tyler Higbee, and Colby Parkinson.
Ferguson Expands McVay's Offense
McVay spoke on Ferguson's development during his Wednesday press conference, expanding on his tight ends room as Ferguson is one of four players who have revolutionized the NFL's approach to offensive football.
“I think a guy that's just been consistent every single day," stated McVay. "We talked a lot about it during training camp. I thought he had a really good offseason. I thought he had really good early parts of training camp then he had the groin that put him out for an extended period of time. That tight end position is so difficult."
"There are so many different things that we're asking of those guys. You're starting to see a little bit more of that with some of the things that we've done as of late, but I'm seeing a guy that has incredible upside. He has great leaders in the room to be able to learn from whether that's [Tight End Coach Scott] ‘Scooter’ Huff, [Tight End] Tyler, Higbee, [Tight End] Colby, Parkinson or [Tight End] Davis Allen being as experienced as he is. We want complete players in that room and he is a dynamic player."
"I think one of my favorite parts of the other day, he's learning, he's doing a great job competing without the ball, but I think when you look at the confidence that Matthew has in him, we just miss him and it would've been a great play, but one that he's capable of. Then a couple plays later, come right back to him, he ends up making an explosive play. He's only getting better and I think the future is really bright for him. We love Terrance.”
Despite not seeing any opportunities until the Rams' fifth game of the season, Ferguson continued to keep his head down and work. According to McVay, it was Ferguson's work during practice that pushed him into the rotation.
“On the ‘Look Team.’ There's a lot of stuff and I mentioned this the other day when I was talking to [Rams Play-by-Play Announcer] J.B. Long, you see some of the things that he was able to do and you're saying, ‘Man, maybe we should get those plays in,’ because he's doing an excellent job of bringing some of that stuff to life against a great defense that we have and a lot of really talented guys on the back end," stated McVay.
"I think he's just continued to work. He's stayed humble. He's waited for his opportunity and he's going to continue to earn more as we go. It's a really fun group to work with and I'm excited about his future.”
Ferguson has five receptions for 138 yards and one touchdown on the season so far, but his route-running ability has created problems that defenses have had to shift to adjust to, opening lanes up for his fellow teammates.
