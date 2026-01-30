It Wasn't a "Fortuitous Bust" that Doomed The Rams

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. During the NFC Championship, the Los Angeles Rams had an opportunity to take the lead late against the Seattle Seahawks on a drive that approached the Seahawks' end zone. On fourth down, after a heroic stop by Seattle on the previous three plays, the Rams called for a concept that should have popped Kyren Williams open, based on the blitz Seattle was bringing.

That didn't happen because DeMarcus Lawrence peeled off late to cover Williams, leading to an incomplete pass on a forced throw to Terrance Ferguson. After the game, Sean McVay said that Seattle's coverage was a "fortuitous bust" but as it turns out, it was Lawrence's cerebral nature that called game.

Lawrence Was Playing At A Different Level

As it turns out, it wasn't so much of a fortuitous bust as much as it was Lawrence recognizing the weakness in his coverage, reading Williams' movement, and simply making a play.

“The back was too fast,” stated Lawrence. “You know, if it was a regular design and the back wasn’t his hot, the back would have waited to see if Julian was going to rush first and then flare it out. But he didn’t wait, so that was definitely an indicator – like, an ‘oh s---' moment, you know? The back is flaring out that fast, that means that’s his hot, so he’s going to the back first. Playing football as long as I’ve played, I‘ve seen so many formations and schemes. Like, you know, you start to pick up on those things.”

Jan 17, 2026; Seattle, WA, USA; Seattle Seahawks linebacker Derick Hall (58) and defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence (0) react after a strip sack of San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy during the second half in an NFC Divisional Round game at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Ng-Imagn Images | Kevin Ng-Imagn Images

"Fortuitous bust? Yeah, man, I'll take it. I'll take it all day," Lawrence stated. "Understanding the type of scheme that he runs, I wasn't threatened by Matt Stafford running the ball, so why not drop. Instinctual players will harp on looks to own, and if that's one of the looks, why not go make a play instead of running for nothing?"

Julian Love Backs Lawrence

Seahawks defensive back Julian Love, who was the key to Lawrence figuring out the Rams' play design, spoke from his perspective on the play.

"I was a step too far upfield, and (Williams) got out pretty quick," Love said. "It was a designed play, obviously, and D-Law, he just felt something funny going on, I think he thought it was a screen or some weird action because of how fast the back got out versus a pressure look. So something was off in his mind, and thankful he had the wherewithal to drop and clear screen, and then he just bailed into the zone. Obviously, he was in a great spot just off of instincts.

Dec 7, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Seattle Seahawks cornerback Devon Witherspoon (21) celebrates with safety Julian Love (20) after an interception against the Atlanta Falcons in the fourth quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

"And that was one of those, and thankfully he saved my a-- on it. ... It was just such a heads-up play by him."

Great play call, better players. That's why Seattle is in the Super Bowl.

