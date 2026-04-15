The Best Late-Round Steals in Rams History and Why They Slipped

Throughout the Les Snead era, the Los Angeles Rams have done well finding gems throughout the NFL Draft. Back in 2014, the Rams drafted Aaron Donald, who was a steal in the first round. More recently, the Rams drafted Puka Nacua in the fifth round. Every draft has its late-round gems, and the Rams will look to find another one when they make their selections next week. Let’s take a look at some of the top draft steals in Rams history.

5. 1959 - DB Eddie Meador (7th Round)

Eddie Meador did a little bit of everything on the football field and was the original Travis Hunter. Meador played tailback, rushing for 3,410 yards, was a defensive back, and a return specialist. When he was drafted in 1959 he was taken in the seventh round as a cornerback by the Rams. Meador was overlooked after playing at Arkansas Tech and there were questions about where he would play. Meador is still the Rams all-time interceptions leader with 46 and is tied for the franchise record in defensive touchdowns with five.

4. 1976 - OT Jackie Slater (3rd Round)

Before Orlando Pace, the Rams had Jackie Slater. He holds the franchise record for most games played, appearing in 259 games over his 20-year career. Slater played at Jackson State for three years, blocking for Walter Payton. At the time, HBCUs weren’t scouted regularly and Slater was seen as a long-term project. The Rams didn’t start Slater until 1979, and he didn’t look back. With Slater at the helm, the Rams offensive line allowed a league-low 23 sacks and he blocked for Eric Dickerson during his record-breaking rookie season. He was also a key piece of the offensive line when Dickerson broke the single-game playoff rushing record with 248 yards in 1985.

3. 2023 - WR Puka Nacua (5th Round)

While 31 teams passed on Puka Nacua, the Rams initially did as well. In fact, Nacua was the team’s fourth pick in the fifth round as they selected him after taking Nick Hampton, Warren McClendon, and Davis Allen. Nacua would go on to break the rookie receptions and receiving yards record. Last season, he was a unanimous First-Team All-Pro as one of the best receivers in the NFL.

2. 1961 - DL Deacon Jones (14th Round)

Deacon Jones was mostly overlooked because he played at Mississippi Valley State. The Rams found Jones while scouting running backs and became the face of the Fearsome Foursome defensive line. He would go on to essentially invent the sack and revolutionize the position. Jones is arguably the best Rams draft pick of all time.

1. 2014 - DT Aaron Donald (13th Overall)

Donald isn’t technically a late-round steal, but he was taken much later in the first round than he should have been. The only way to describe Aaron Donald is as a draft steal. The 2014 class had some good players, kicking off with Jadeveon Clowney, selected by the Houston Texans. Odell Beckham Jr. went to the Giants at 12 right before the Rams took Donald. Coming out of Pitt, Donald was considered undersized, with his height and weight below the 10th percentile. However, he was quick at the snap and extremely explosive. Donald won the Defensive Player of the Year Award three times.