The Best Second-Round Gems in Rams History And How They Were Found

The 2026 NFL Draft is one of the rare occasions in which the Los Angeles Rams actually hold a first-round pick. However, with so much focus on the 13th overall selection, the rest of the draft is getting overlooked. The Rams need to find an impact player at pick 13, but it will also be important to find a starting-caliber player in the second round at 61st overall.

While the first round tends to get most of the spotlight, there have been plenty of instances where the Rams have found gems in the second round or later. On five different occasions, the Rams have held the 61st overall pick, most recently taking Taylor Rapp in 2019. Here are some of the best second-round gems in franchise history.

1994; Anaheim, CA, USA; FILE PHOTO; Los Angeles Rams receiver Flipper Anderson (83) on the field during the 1994 season. Mandatory Credit: Peter Brouillet-USA TODAY NETWORK | Peter Brouillet-Imagn Images

10. 1988 - WR Flipper Anderson, UCLA

Flipper Anderson was the seventh wide receiver to be taken in the 1988 NFL Draft, going behind Hall of Famers such as Tim Brown, Sterling Sharpe, and Michael Irvin. At just 5 '11, 169 pounds, there were concerns about Anderson’s frame and whether he could hold up in the NFL. Anderson would go on to set the NFL record for most receiving yards in a single game with 336 yards on 15 receptions in a 20-17 overtime win over the New Orleans Saints. Anderson’s record still remains unbroken.

Nov 15, 2015; St. Louis, MO, USA; St. Louis Rams middle linebacker James Laurinaitis (55) is introduced to the crowd prior to the start of a game between the St. Louis Rams and the Chicago Bears at the Edward Jones Dome. Mandatory Credit: Billy Hurst-Imagn Images | Billy Hurst-Imagn Images

9. 2009 - LB James Laurinaitis, Ohio State

The Rams weren’t very good from 2009-2015 with Laurinaitis starting in the middle of the defense. However, the Ohio State linebacker was one of the few bright spots. Laurinaitis lacked athletic upside and the Rams took advantage at the top of the second round. He finished his career as the Rams all-time franchise tackles leader.

Dec 31, 1978; Los Angeles, CA, USA; FILE PHOTO; Minnesota Vikings running back Chuck Foreman (44) catches a pass over the middle in front of Los Angeles Rams linebacker Jim Youngblood (53) and Bill Simpson (48) in the 1978 NFC Divisional Playoff game at the Coliseum. The Rams defeated the Vikings 34-10. Mandatory Credit: Darryl Norenberg-Imagn Images | Darryl Norenberg-Imagn Images

8. 1973 - LB Jim Youngblood, Tennessee Tech

Jack Youngblood may be the more remembered Rams player, but his brother Jim Youngblood played for the team for 12 seasons. Youngblood would be part of one of the best linebacker groups in the NFL alongside Jack ‘Hacksaw’ Reynolds. Youngblood had 89 tackles in 1979 and was named second-team All-Pro.

Dec 3, 2023; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams offensive tackle Rob Havenstein (79) reacts after the game against the Cleveland Browns at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

7. 2015 - OT Rob Havenstein, Wisconsin

For much of the last decade, Rob Havenstein provided stability on the right side of the Rams offensive line. Havenstein was a reliable presence at Wisconsin as well, but scouts questioned his athleticism. He didn’t test well pre-draft, finishing with just a 2.35 RAS score. This was one of many examples where the film told the real story.

Nov 28, 1993; Anaheim, CA, USA; FILE PHOTO; Minnesota Vikings defensive end Chris Doleman (56) battles Los Angeles Rams guard Tom Newberry (66) at Anaheim Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Imagn Images | RVR Photos-Imagn Images

6. 1986 - OL Tom Newberry, Wisconsin-La Crosse

The Rams found an absolute gem in Tom Newberry during the 1986 NFL Draft. Newberry was widely overlooked due to playing at NAIA DII Wisconsin La-Crosse. Newberry started 14 games as a rookie and was selected to the PFWA All-Rookie Team. During his career, he was a two-time All-Pro and two-time Pro Bowl selection.

Oct 18, 1987; Atlanta, GA, USA; FILE PHOTO; Los Angeles Rams defensive back Nolan Cromwell (21) in action against the Atlanta Falcons at Fulton County Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Manny Rubio-Imagn Images | Manny Rubio-Imagn Images

5. 1977 - CB Nolan Cromwell, Kansas

Cromwell finished his career as arguably the best defensive back in Rams franchise history. However, at Kansas, he played quarterback in a wishbone offense, rushing for 1,000 yards in 1975. The Rams drafted Cromwell as a defensive back and he was a standout on special teams.

Feb 3, 2019; Atlanta, GA, USA; Los Angeles Rams guard Rodger Saffold (76) during Super Bowl LIII against the New England Patriots at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

4. 2010 - OL Rodger Saffold, Indiana

After Alex Barron didn’t work out at left tackle, the Rams were back on the search in 2010. Saffold didn’t fall far in the second round as he was selected with the 33rd overall pick. He displayed good versatility at Indiana and brought that to the Rams where he started his career at left tackle before moving to guard. That versatility was also a big reason why Saffold fell out of the first round as there was some uncertainty with his projection.

Sep 27, 1970; Buffalo, NY, USA; FILE PHOTO; Los Angles Rams linebacker Jack Pardee (32) chases Buffalo Bills quarterback dennis Shaw (16). The Rams beat the Bills 19-0. Pardee was one of the famed Junction boys, the 1954 Texas A&M preseason camp held in Junction ,Texas, by football coach Paul "Bear" Bryant. Mandatory Credit: Malcolm Emmons-Imagn Images | Malcolm Emmons-Imagn Images

3. 1957 - LB Jack Pardee, Texas A&M

Pardee was undersized for the linebacker position and the Rams took advantage, selecting him with the first pick of the second round. He played 13 years for the Rams and helped lead them to two conference title games.

Sep 12, 1993; Anaheim, CA, USA: FILE PHOTO; Los Angeles Rams receiver Henry Ellard (80) in action against Pittsburgh Steelers defensive backs Carnell Lake (37) and Larry Griffin (22) at Anaheim Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Long Photography-USA TODAY NETWORK | Long Photography-Imagn Images

2. 1983 - WR Henry Ellard, Fresno State

The 1983 draft class is one of the best in NFL history. Eric Dickerson was selected by the Rams in the first round, but the draft was headlined by John Elway, Bruce Matthews, Jim Kelly, Dan Marino, and Darrell Green. Ellard was undersized at 5 '10, 175 pounds. With the Rams, Ellard was a two-time all-pro and made an impact as both a receiver and punt returner.

Tennessee Titans defensive back Samari Rolle, center, is reaching to knock away a pass to St. Louis Rams receiver Isaac Bruce (80) during the first quarter of Super Bowl XXXIV inside the Georgia Dome Jan. 30, 2000. Tennessee Titans Vs St Louis Rams In Super Bowl Xxxiv Football | George Walker IV / The Tennessean, Nashville Tennessean via Imagn Content Services, LLC

1. 1994 - WR Isaac Bruce, Memphis

Bruce made an immediate impact with the Rams as his first reception was a 34-yard touchdown. Bruce was overlooked due to playing at Memphis which didn’t produce NFL talent. He also lacked top-end speed, running a 4.55 40-yard dash. However, Bruce became one of the best wide receivers of his era and was part of the Greatest Show on Turf. It was also Bruce’s touchdown in the fourth quarter that won the Super Bowl against the Tennessee Titans.