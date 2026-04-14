The Best Second-Round Gems in Rams History And How They Were Found
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The 2026 NFL Draft is one of the rare occasions in which the Los Angeles Rams actually hold a first-round pick. However, with so much focus on the 13th overall selection, the rest of the draft is getting overlooked. The Rams need to find an impact player at pick 13, but it will also be important to find a starting-caliber player in the second round at 61st overall.
While the first round tends to get most of the spotlight, there have been plenty of instances where the Rams have found gems in the second round or later. On five different occasions, the Rams have held the 61st overall pick, most recently taking Taylor Rapp in 2019. Here are some of the best second-round gems in franchise history.
10. 1988 - WR Flipper Anderson, UCLA
Flipper Anderson was the seventh wide receiver to be taken in the 1988 NFL Draft, going behind Hall of Famers such as Tim Brown, Sterling Sharpe, and Michael Irvin. At just 5 '11, 169 pounds, there were concerns about Anderson’s frame and whether he could hold up in the NFL. Anderson would go on to set the NFL record for most receiving yards in a single game with 336 yards on 15 receptions in a 20-17 overtime win over the New Orleans Saints. Anderson’s record still remains unbroken.
9. 2009 - LB James Laurinaitis, Ohio State
The Rams weren’t very good from 2009-2015 with Laurinaitis starting in the middle of the defense. However, the Ohio State linebacker was one of the few bright spots. Laurinaitis lacked athletic upside and the Rams took advantage at the top of the second round. He finished his career as the Rams all-time franchise tackles leader.
8. 1973 - LB Jim Youngblood, Tennessee Tech
Jack Youngblood may be the more remembered Rams player, but his brother Jim Youngblood played for the team for 12 seasons. Youngblood would be part of one of the best linebacker groups in the NFL alongside Jack ‘Hacksaw’ Reynolds. Youngblood had 89 tackles in 1979 and was named second-team All-Pro.
7. 2015 - OT Rob Havenstein, Wisconsin
For much of the last decade, Rob Havenstein provided stability on the right side of the Rams offensive line. Havenstein was a reliable presence at Wisconsin as well, but scouts questioned his athleticism. He didn’t test well pre-draft, finishing with just a 2.35 RAS score. This was one of many examples where the film told the real story.
6. 1986 - OL Tom Newberry, Wisconsin-La Crosse
The Rams found an absolute gem in Tom Newberry during the 1986 NFL Draft. Newberry was widely overlooked due to playing at NAIA DII Wisconsin La-Crosse. Newberry started 14 games as a rookie and was selected to the PFWA All-Rookie Team. During his career, he was a two-time All-Pro and two-time Pro Bowl selection.
5. 1977 - CB Nolan Cromwell, Kansas
Cromwell finished his career as arguably the best defensive back in Rams franchise history. However, at Kansas, he played quarterback in a wishbone offense, rushing for 1,000 yards in 1975. The Rams drafted Cromwell as a defensive back and he was a standout on special teams.
4. 2010 - OL Rodger Saffold, Indiana
After Alex Barron didn’t work out at left tackle, the Rams were back on the search in 2010. Saffold didn’t fall far in the second round as he was selected with the 33rd overall pick. He displayed good versatility at Indiana and brought that to the Rams where he started his career at left tackle before moving to guard. That versatility was also a big reason why Saffold fell out of the first round as there was some uncertainty with his projection.
3. 1957 - LB Jack Pardee, Texas A&M
Pardee was undersized for the linebacker position and the Rams took advantage, selecting him with the first pick of the second round. He played 13 years for the Rams and helped lead them to two conference title games.
2. 1983 - WR Henry Ellard, Fresno State
The 1983 draft class is one of the best in NFL history. Eric Dickerson was selected by the Rams in the first round, but the draft was headlined by John Elway, Bruce Matthews, Jim Kelly, Dan Marino, and Darrell Green. Ellard was undersized at 5 '10, 175 pounds. With the Rams, Ellard was a two-time all-pro and made an impact as both a receiver and punt returner.
1. 1994 - WR Isaac Bruce, Memphis
Bruce made an immediate impact with the Rams as his first reception was a 34-yard touchdown. Bruce was overlooked due to playing at Memphis which didn’t produce NFL talent. He also lacked top-end speed, running a 4.55 40-yard dash. However, Bruce became one of the best wide receivers of his era and was part of the Greatest Show on Turf. It was also Bruce’s touchdown in the fourth quarter that won the Super Bowl against the Tennessee Titans.
Blaine Grisak is the Lead Publisher for Rams on SI covering the Los Angeles Rams. Prior to joining On Sports Illustrated, he covered the Rams for TurfShow Times, attending events such as the NFL Draft, NFL Combine, and Senior Bowl. A graduate of Northeastern University, Blaine grew up in Montana.Follow bgmediaSI