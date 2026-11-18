The Los Angeles Rams are in the thick of the playoff hunt and likely won’t be thinking about the NFL Draft anytime soon. However, with the Rams on their bye week, it’s a good time to take a step back and look at what their potential roster needs are and how they could approach this offseason. Let’s get into a way-too-early 2027 Rams mock draft.

49th Overall (2nd Round) - OT Elijah Paige, USC

It’s possible that the Rams could be looking for a new starting tackle this offseason. While they have Alaric Jackson, he’s set to count for $24.4 million against the cap. That’s not a bad number, but Jackson has had his legal troubles and missed a game this year with a suspension for an incident in which he punched a Buffalo Bills player after the game. The Rams can save $19 million by cutting Jackson. They did draft Keagen Trost, but he may be more of a swing tackle and option on the right side. Paige is an experienced tackle with size and could develop into a starter.

Got my first look at #USC LT Elijah Paige this afternoon



Big kid (6'7 319) with good movement and a natural ability to drop his weight. Pretty good recovery ability in early exposures. More skilled in pass pro than in run game. But he has makings of a starting NFL OT #FightOn pic.twitter.com/KnaCCwosf2 — Fran Duffy (@FDuffyNFL) October 28, 2026

118th Overall (4th Round) - WR Ryan Wingo, Texas

Some may want the Rams to address the wide receiver position earlier. They could also sign a wide receiver in free agency. At some point, the Rams need some more wide receiver depth and they’ve done well to find players at the position in the middle rounds. The Rams will likely need to replace Davante Adams and Puka Nacua is also a free agent. Wingo is arguably a first-round athlete but has aspects of his game to clean up. He could go back to school. Still, if he’s available, Wingo would be a great fit for the Rams offense.

Ryan Wingo was an absolute hero on Texas' final drive.



Had 42 of #Texas' final 58 yards



Contested catch on third down



Soft spot in zone on 2nd and long



Forcing a missed tackle + YAC to get inside the red zone pic.twitter.com/BF1frE3PYx — Evan Vieth (@EvanVieth) November 18, 2026

154th Overall (5th Round) - LB Caleb Woodson, Alabama

It seems like we enter draft season every year with the Rams needing a linebacker and they don’t take one. The Rams have some depth with Shaun Dolac and Omar Speights has played well. However, they need a player they can develop into a key contributor in the middle of the defense. Woodson is a former safety turned linebacker, and that shows with his speed and range in coverage. He’s also a good tackler in space.

Saturday night was the 2nd week this season where I thought Alabama LB Caleb Woodson (#7) looked like one of the best LBs in the country.



Excellent closing speed combined with upper level athleticism, and great size for an NFL LB (6’3” 240). pic.twitter.com/Ig6gw9LmlX — Jay (@DraftwithJay) October 12, 2026

197th Overall (6th Round) - S Matthew Bailey, Illinois

The Rams like versatile players on defense, and Bailey is a player who could compete with Jaylen McCollough to play in the box. He’s very experienced and a physical player. Additionally, the Rams need to prioritize special teams with some of their later selections. Bailey could potentially start on special teams before developing into a contributor on defense.

Illinois S Matthew Bailey (#7) brings so much versatility to the table.



Bigger body (6’1 5/8”, 222 LBs) who excels against tight ends… outstanding in the box. Really strong and physical. pic.twitter.com/usw5GebWFd — Ryan Roberts (@RiseNDraft) August 7, 2026

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