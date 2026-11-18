Rams 2027 Mock Draft: A Way-Too-Early Look at Potential Draft Targets
In this story:
The Los Angeles Rams are in the thick of the playoff hunt and likely won’t be thinking about the NFL Draft anytime soon. However, with the Rams on their bye week, it’s a good time to take a step back and look at what their potential roster needs are and how they could approach this offseason. Let’s get into a way-too-early 2027 Rams mock draft.
49th Overall (2nd Round) - OT Elijah Paige, USC
It’s possible that the Rams could be looking for a new starting tackle this offseason. While they have Alaric Jackson, he’s set to count for $24.4 million against the cap. That’s not a bad number, but Jackson has had his legal troubles and missed a game this year with a suspension for an incident in which he punched a Buffalo Bills player after the game. The Rams can save $19 million by cutting Jackson. They did draft Keagen Trost, but he may be more of a swing tackle and option on the right side. Paige is an experienced tackle with size and could develop into a starter.
118th Overall (4th Round) - WR Ryan Wingo, Texas
Some may want the Rams to address the wide receiver position earlier. They could also sign a wide receiver in free agency. At some point, the Rams need some more wide receiver depth and they’ve done well to find players at the position in the middle rounds. The Rams will likely need to replace Davante Adams and Puka Nacua is also a free agent. Wingo is arguably a first-round athlete but has aspects of his game to clean up. He could go back to school. Still, if he’s available, Wingo would be a great fit for the Rams offense.
154th Overall (5th Round) - LB Caleb Woodson, Alabama
It seems like we enter draft season every year with the Rams needing a linebacker and they don’t take one. The Rams have some depth with Shaun Dolac and Omar Speights has played well. However, they need a player they can develop into a key contributor in the middle of the defense. Woodson is a former safety turned linebacker, and that shows with his speed and range in coverage. He’s also a good tackler in space.
197th Overall (6th Round) - S Matthew Bailey, Illinois
The Rams like versatile players on defense, and Bailey is a player who could compete with Jaylen McCollough to play in the box. He’s very experienced and a physical player. Additionally, the Rams need to prioritize special teams with some of their later selections. Bailey could potentially start on special teams before developing into a contributor on defense.
Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook, X, and Instagram for the latest news.
Blaine Grisak is the Lead Publisher for Rams on SI covering the Los Angeles Rams. Prior to joining On Sports Illustrated, he covered the Rams for TurfShow Times. He's been credentialed for events such as the NFL in Australia, NFL Draft, NFL Combine, and Senior Bowl. A graduate of Northeastern University, Blaine grew up in Montana.Follow BGMediaOnSI