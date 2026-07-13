How Aaron Donald Returning Would Actually Create a Difficult Roster Decision For The Rams

As the Los Angeles Rams get closer to training camp, one of the biggest storylines around the team is whether or not Aaron Donald will make a comeback. Ever since the team traded for edge rusher Myles Garrett, there has been growing speculation that Donald will come out of retirement and return to the Rams.

On Friday, Donald worked out at the Rams’ facility until he was gassed. With growing speculation around his return, it was reported that Donald worked out at the team’s facility to test himself and see where his mind and body were at.

Aaron Donald's Return Would Force Tough Roster Decisions

While the Rams would certainly welcome a Donald return, it doesn’t come without its complications. The Rams would need to figure out how to get Donald signed under the salary cap, find a role for him on the defense, among other things. The Rams would figure it out, but it would change some of the math on the roster.

This is arguably the most competitive Rams roster in recent memory with only a handful of spots available. A Donald return would take away one of those spots and force the Rams to make some difficult decisions. Even if Donald only played on a rotational basis, someone would lose a roster spot.

As it stands, the Rams already have a lot of quality depth on the defensive line. Kobie Turner, Braden Fiske, and Poona Ford were very good at times in 2025. The Rams have also drafted depth in Ty Hamilton and Tim Keenan. Additionally, they brought back experienced depth in Larrell Murchison.

Again, the Rams would certainly welcome a Donald return, but it would force them to make a roster decision that they weren’t anticipating heading into the summer. Do the Rams keep all of their defensive linemen to have more depth and sacrifice at another position?

Young Defensive Linemen Would Feel the Impact

Where it really gets interesting is in terms of a Braden Fiske conversation. Fiske and Donald play the same position on the defensive line and have similar strengths and weaknesses. Donald is clearly the better player, but both are smaller and excel at rushing the passer. At this stage in his career, Donald won’t be as effective against the run, which is also where Fiske struggles.

Donald’s return complicates Fiske’s long-term future. That’s not to say that the Rams would cut Fiske, but if both players are set to be in a rotation and play a similar role, one is going to get more snaps than the other. For Fiske, who is looking to take a step forward after a sophomore slump, it is a slight knock in his development. Having Donald in a similar role does open the door for the Rams to potentially trade Fiske.

Over the next two years, the Rams are going to have a difficult decision when it comes to Fiske. Kobie Turner’s contract is up after this year, while Fiske still has another year after this season on his rookie deal. Given the salary cap restraints, the Rams will likely be able to only bring back one of Turner and Fiske. At this point, the clear answer is Turner and if Donald takes Fiske’s snaps this season, that becomes even more so the case.

The Rams invested heavily in Fiske after trading up for him in the second round of the 2024 NFL Draft. Instead of playing 60 percent of the defensive snaps, Fiske’s snap share could drop to under 30 percent. Donald returning would likely hamper some of Fiske’s development and significantly affect his potential of re-signing after his rookie contract.

Another player who would be affected is Ty Hamilton. While his impact is more in the run game, Hamilton was likely looking to work into the rotation more in year two. He didn’t have a strong rookie season, and the Rams could simply move on if they don’t feel he is progressing. Adding another player ahead of him like Donald opens up that possibility and impacts his development timeline.

Why the Rams Would Still Make It Work

A Donald return would be welcome from the Rams, and they will figure everything out as it comes. If the Rams have to move on from Fiske or make another difficult roster decision with Hamilton, it’s something they would be willing to do as they are all in on a Super Bowl.

It’s a risk, given that the Rams don’t know what level they are going to get from Donald. When Reggie White returned the first time with the Green Bay Packers, he was able to have a positive impact. That wasn’t the case the second time when he joined the Carolina Panthers.

At the end of the day, it’s a luxury problem for the Rams. Donald undoubtedly would improve the Rams and their chances of winning a Super Bowl. However, his return would force difficult decisions on the 53-man roster, alter the development of other young players, and accelerate long-term conversations about the future of the defensive line. Still, it’s a unique opportunity and problem the Rams would welcome.

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