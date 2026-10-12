Rams vs. Bills Position-by-Position Comparison: Where Each Team Has the Edge

The Los Angeles Rams and Buffalo Bills are set to play in a highly anticipated matchup on Monday Night Football in Week 5. Both teams have had some inconsistencies through four weeks and will be looking to find some rhythm. Monday night presents an opportunity to make a statement against another Super Bowl contender. Here's how the Rams and Bills compare at every position and which team has the edge.

Quarterback

When Matthew Stafford and Josh Allen are playing their best, they are both top-five quarterbacks in the NFL. These are the 2024 and 2025 NFL MVPs. However, that has not been the case this season, especially for Stafford, who is off to a slow start. From a pure talent standpoint, these two players are pretty even. Based on the first four games, Allen has clearly been the better quarterback. Allen is fifth in EPA per play while Stafford is 18th.



Advantage: Bills

Running Back

Both Kyren Williams and James Cook have been two of the more underrated running backs in the NFL over the last few seasons. With that said, when both teams’ offenses are at their best, it’s usually because Williams and Cook are also getting involved. Williams and Cook are in the same running back tier, with Cook bringing a little more explosiveness. Still this is pretty even.



Advantage: Even

Wide Receiver

The Bills have worked to get better at wide receiver, drafting Keon Coleman in the first round and trading for DJ Moore. However, Coleman hasn’t lived up to expectations and Moore has been hurt. The Rams will have the clear advantage here with Puka Nacua and Davante Adams, especially going up against the Bills’ cornerbacks.



Advantage: Rams

Tight End

Over the past few seasons, the Bills have built their entire offense around their tight ends. Over half of their offense is run out of 12 and 13 personnel. The Rams lead the NFL in 13 personnel usage, but the Bills are right behind them. This might be closer if Terrance Ferguson were healthy, but Dalton Kincaid and Dawson Knox are a good tight end duo. It wouldn’t be surprising to see the Bills try to exploit the matchup with those two players against the Rams’ tight ends.



Advantage: Bills

Offensive Line

Neither of these units are necessarily elite, but they are both good enough to get the job done. Dion Dawkins has struggled at left tackle this season and the Rams have gotten by with Warren McClendon and Alaric Jackson. At the very least, these two units are even.



Advantage: Even

Defensive Line

The defensive line is arguably the biggest strength of both defenses. Deone Walker is having a great year for the Bills and could provide some problems on the interior for the Rams. Ed Oliver has been solid and Greg Rousseau led the NFL in sacks heading into Week 4. The Rams are getting Aaron Donald back, while Kobie Turner and Byron Young have played well this year. With Myles Garrett, the Rams would have the advantage. Right now, this is pretty even.



Advantage: Even

Linebacker

The Rams likely won’t have an advantage at linebacker all season. It wouldn’t be surprising to see the Bills try to exploit the Rams’ linebackers and safeties in coverage with Kincaid and Knox.



Advantage: Bills

Secondary

The Rams will have a clear advantage in the secondary, especially if Quentin Lake plays. The Bills have had some injuries at cornerback, and that’s affected their pass defense significantly. Jaylen Watson should be back for the Rams as well. If the Rams can shut down the Bills’ wide receivers, McDuffie and Watson could make it very difficult for Allen.



Advantage: Rams

Special Teams

The Rams continue to have special teams mistakes in every game. Meanwhile, the Bills rank seventh in special teams DVOA. Greg Dortch has some upside as a kick returner and Tyler Bass is one of the more consistent kickers in the NFL.



Advantage: Bills

Coaching Staff

It’s very possible that Joe Brady becomes a good head coach. However, he’s still in his first season. Jim Leonhard has upside as a defensive coordinator, but his defense has been up-and-down through four weeks. This is where the Rams should have a clear edge.



Advantage: Rams

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