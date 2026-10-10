Rams Coaches Detail Biggest Challenges of Facing Josh Allen and Bills

The Los Angeles Rams are set to take on the Buffalo Bills on Monday Night Football in Week 5. Heading into the season, both teams were seen as Super Bowl contenders. It wouldn’t be surprising if this ended up being the Super Bowl matchup when all is said and done.

However, heading into Week 5, both teams are still trying to find their rhythm. The Bills are 3-1, but haven’t played well the last two weeks. They turned the ball over five times and somehow still managed to beat the Los Angeles Chargers. Meanwhile, the Rams have been up and down and have yet to get above .500. A win on Monday night could propel either team into a winning streak.

Throughout the week, the Rams’ coaching staff and players have spoken about some of the challenges that the Bills will present.

Rams Defense Faces Its Biggest Test Against Josh Allen

When the Rams and Bills played in 2024, Josh Allen threw for 342 yards and three touchdowns as he went on to win MVP. Allen not only has one of the best arms in the NFL, but he’s also a great athlete with the ability to make plays with his legs.

Allen has 1,039 yards passing this season to go with six touchdowns and three interceptions. His 0.18 EPA per play ranks fifth in the NFL. While the Rams have the No. 2 overall pass defense, Allen will provide a good test. Over the last three weeks, the Rams have faced Jameis Winston, Bo Nix, and Jalen Hurts. Allen will give the Rams their biggest test since playing Brock Purdy in Week 1.

“You can see he's obviously one of the ultimate competitors in this league,” said defensive coordinator Chris Shula. “He's a great quarterback standing there playing in the pocket. Then, you can see all the off-schedule plays that he makes. He's one of the best players, if not the best player, in the NFL right now.”

The Rams are set to get Aaron Donald back against the Bills as well, which should help against Allen.. Donald missed last week with a sore back, but is set to return for Monday night’s game against the Bills.

Donald has played against the Bills three times, but only twice has he faced Josh Allen. In 2022, the Rams lost to the Bills 31-10 in the season opener. Donald had one sack in that game. In 2020, Donald had a vintage performance, recording two sacks with a forced fumble and fumble recovery.

“He's a playmaker,” said Donald. “He's a different type of player. I call him a futuristic ‘Big Ben’, more athletic, harder to tackle, a lot faster, able to move a lot differently. He can hurt you in a lot of different ways. He's not easy to take down. He's a playmaker. That's all you can say. You have to find ways to keep him in the box, make sure when you get your hands on him, make sure you get him down to the ground. Don’t let him stiff arm you and be able to look downfield and throw a touchdown. He’s a guy that you have to worry about and have to try to find a way to affect [him].”

The Challenge of Facing Jim Leonhard's Defense

Back in 2020, the Rams previously had interest in Jim Leonhard, but ended up hiring Brandon Staley instead. Leonhard spent the last two years on the Denver Broncos’ coaching staff before he was brought in as the defensive coordinator for the Bills this offseason under Joe Brady.

The Bills currently rank 29th in defensive EPA and have especially struggled against the pass. They’ve allowed 0.11 EPA per pass, which ranks 26th in the NFL. Over the first four weeks of the season, the Rams have struggled to find some consistency in the passing game. Playing the Bills could provide them with an opportunity to get things back on track.

“I have a lot of respect for him, his career, his background, type of mentality that he has in general,” said Rams offensive coordinator Nate Scheelhaase. “You can see that all over their defense with their ability to challenge you with different looks, their ability to move guys into different spots and honestly have an attacking style. They do a great job up front. Their front makes their squad go. If you don't take care of those guys both in the run game and in the pass game, you can end up in some tough spots. As much as you can, you want to stay on track and not let those guys be able to set a rush and be able to pin their ears back.”

If the Rams are going to win this game, they’ll need their top two wide receivers in Davante Adams and Puka Nacua to step up and play well. With Nacua out of the lineup in Weeks 2 and 3, Adams played like he was in his prime, recording back-to-back 100 yard games. The Rams have yet to get both players going in the same game this season.

Last week, Romeo Doubs had success with the New England Patriots when facing off against Maxwell Hairston.Doubs scored two touchdowns on Hairston, and the Rams may try to get a similar matchup with Adams. However, this will be Adams’ first time facing a defense coordinated by Leonhard, and he spoke about that challenge on Friday.

“Watching as much tape as possible, whether that's stuff that they've done against us, this season, or things that they've done in the past,” said Adams. “Also, not getting too wrapped up in that because come gametime, you have to react to the coverages or whatever they decide to throw at you. You can get immersed in everything and think you have it figured out, but you still have to react once the call is made and once the play starts. I like to have a decent idea of what they like to do. Then go and roll with the punches from there during the game.”

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