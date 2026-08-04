3 Tight End Options Rams Should Consider After Davis Allen's Injury

The Los Angeles Rams could be without tight end Davis Allen for a couple of weeks. Allen has missed the last four practices of training camp with a soft-tissue injury in his quad. While head coach Sean McVay didn’t give a specific timeline, he did mention they would take it week-to-week.

If Allen is week-to-week, it’s unlikely that he returns for training camp and the focus will be to get him back for Week 1. While the Rams do have some tight end depth, with the focus on 12 and 13 personnel packages on offense, they may need to replenish that depth without Allen. Here are three potential options to replace Allen in the short term, including two free agents.

In-House Options

Given that Allen isn’t projected to miss any time during the regular season, this is likely the route the Rams will go. They have three players behind Allen in Mark Redman, Rohan Jones, and Dan Villari. All three offer different skill sets.

The most intriguing option of the three is Dan Villari. He’s a former quarterback who transitioned to tight end and could bring some Taysom Hill-esque ability. Villari was given one of the team’s largest guarantees as an undrafted free agent, meaning the Rams like the upside. Redman is a traditional Y-tight end. He’s physical as a blocker, but has some receiving upside. He also has a year of experience on the practice squad. Lastly, Rohan Jones is more of a receiving threat and needs to develop as a blocker.

Donald Parham

As it stands, the free agent pool for tight ends is very thin. With that said, one intriguing option is Donald Parham. Parham worked out with the Washington Commanders over the weekend and is planning an NFL comeback. He missed the entirety of the 2025 season after tearing his Achilles on the fourth day of OTAs last year with the Pittsburgh Steelers. The year before he spent the season on the Denver Broncos’ practice squad.

Parham could add some value in 13 personnel where the Rams ask their tight ends to block. Parham hasn’t ever been a strong run-blocker, but he was the fourth-highest-graded tight end in pass blocking via PFF in 2023 when he played for the Los Angeles Chargers. There are some concerns with his medicals, but he wouldn’t be a bad option to bring in during the preseason.

Will Dissly

Earlier this week, Taysom Hill announced that he would not be returning to the New Orleans Saints. With that said, he likely isn’t an option for the Rams. However, he would add an interesting element to the run game.

One player to potentially watch is Will Dissly as he is a player similar to Allen and is available. Additionally, The Rams will have some familiarity with Dissly as he spent the first part of his career with the Seattle Seahawks. He also played alongside Colby Parkinson in Seattle. Dissly is a good in-line blocker, which fits what the Rams want to do in 13 personnel. He may not be a dynamic athlete, but he has proven to be reliable in the passing game.

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