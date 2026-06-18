Rams TE Colby Parkinson: No. 17 Player Key to the Offense’s Shift to 13 Personnel

Rams On SI is counting down the Los Angeles Rams’ top 25 players for the 2026 season. This series continues with our No. 17 player, Colby Parkinson

When the Los Angeles Rams signed Colby Parkinson in 2024, he didn’t have the first season that some were expecting. Despite being the featured tight end in the offense with Tyler Higbee injured, Parkinson managed just 294 yards.

However, last season, Parkinson took an important step forward in the offense. He finished with career highs in receptions, yards, and touchdowns. He also caught the game-winning touchdown in the playoffs against the Carolina Panthers. As Parkinson heads into his third year with the Rams, he has grown into the team’s most reliable tight end.

Why Colby Parkinson is So Important

In 2025, the Rams transitioned to an offense featuring a lot of heavier tight end personnel packages. While Parkinson may not be flashy, he is a do-it-all player. As Higbee has taken a step back because of his injuries, Parkinson is the most complete tight end on the roster right now as Terrance Ferguson and Max Klare develop.

Parkinson has shown that he can be an effective option in the red zone, block effectively, work the underneath areas of the field, and create mismatches with his size. When Parkinson came to the Rams from Seattle, he was seen as a blocking tight end. He is still an effective blocker and is important to what the Rams do there, but his game has also expanded.

The Depth Behind Parkinson

With how much the Rams have invested at the tight end position, they have capable depth behind Parkinson. However, it’s still unproven. Ferguson brings a lot of upside, but is still developing as a blocker and only had 11 receptions last season. Max Klare is also only a rookie and likely won’t contribute much in 2026.

The Rams do have experienced options in Higbee and Davis Allen. With that said, Higbee has struggled to stay healthy and hasn’t been as effective since tearing his ACL. Allen is a fine depth piece, but remains somewhat limited.

What Happens if Things Go Wrong

As the Rams move to more 13 personnel packages on offense, they rely on Parkinson to make that work. Without Parkinson, the Rams become less effective out of heavier tight end sets. Additionally, Parkinson gives the Rams flexibility to slowly develop their younger tight ends. If Parkinson were to miss time, Ferguson and Klare would be thrown into bigger roles.

A lot of what the Rams do on offense is somewhat reliant on Parkinson. The Rams were extremely efficient in the red zone last year and Parkinson was part of that. Six of Parkinson’s eight touchdowns came in the red zone. The red zone is also where Parkinson’s blocking is important in the run game.

Why We Ranked Parkinson Here

Parkinson comes in at number 17 because of his importance to what the Rams want to achieve on offense. He may not have a standout trait, but he does a lot of things well. He has developed as a receiver and remains an effective blocker in the run game. If the Rams are going to operate out of 13 personnel, they need that type of skill set. He’s important to the offense taking the next step in 13 personnel that McVay wants in 2026.

Still, at the end of the day, he’s an important role player, but the Rams do have some depth behind him at the tight end position. If Parkinson were to miss time, it would force adjustments, but the Rams could get by if needed.

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