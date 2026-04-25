Rams Draft Board: Who are the Biggest Sleepers on Day 3?
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The first two days of the NFL Draft are officially in the books. While the Rams haven’t added any immediate contributors, they’ve drafted depth at important positions. However, Day 3 is when general manager Les Snead has done some of his best work. Wide receiver Puka Nacua was drafted in the fifth round. Safety Quentin Lake was drafted in the sixth round as well. Below are some Day 3 sleepers to watch on Saturday.
Top Day 3 Fits for the Rams
1. CB Jermod McCoy, Tennessee
2. CB Malik Muhammad, Texas
3. WR Skyler Bell, UConn
4. IOL Brian Parker, Duke
5. CB Hezekiah Masses, California
6. DL Gracen Halton, Oklahoma
7. LB Aiden Fisher, Indiana
8. S Jalon Kilgore, South Carolina
9. CB Jadon Canady, Oregon
10. CB Chandler Rivers, Duke
The Rams have a history with players and knee injuries. They cut Todd Gurley in 2020 due to an arthritic knee and allegedly didn’t extend linebacker Ernest Jones because of a knee issue. While Jermod McCoy is a talented player, it’s very possible that he’s not even on their draft board due to the concerns around his knee. Aiden Fisher fits exactly what the Rams usually target at linebacker. He has limitations in coverage, but he is an efficient tackler. Chandler Rivers fits the mold of Cobie Durant and Roger McCreary at cornerback while Jadon Canady is one of the more versatile players in the class.
Sleepers Who Shouldn’t Still Be Available
11. CB Keionte Scott, Miami
12. LB Deonte Lawson, Alabama
13. DL Kaleb Proctor, SE Louisiana
14. LB Bryce Boettcher, Oregon
15. IOL Sam Hecht, Kansas State
16. WR Reggie Virgil, Texas Tech
17. WR Josh Cameron, Baylor
18. CB Keith Abney, Arizona State
19. DL Zane Durant, Penn State
20. WR CJ Daniels, Miami
It’s fair to wonder how some of these players fell. Keionte Scott was seen as a second-round talent. However, his limitations as a slot-only player may be holding him back. Still, he’s one of the better run defenders in the class among the defensive backs. Keith Abney is another cornerback who has fallen. Abney provides inside-out versatility as well. If the Rams go wide receiver on Day 3, CJ Daniels and Reggie Virgil will be two players to watch.
Late-Round Dart Throws Worth Betting On
21. CB Avery Smith, Toledo
22. EDGE Mason Reiger, Wisconsin
23. WR Elijah Sarratt, Indiana
24. S Michael Taaffe, Texas
25. LB Jimmy Rolder, Michigan
26. WR Kevin Coleman Jr., Missouri
27. CB Tacario Davis, Washington
28. CB Will Lee, Texas A&M
29. WR Bryce Lance, North Dakota State
30. LB Taurean York, Texas A&M
If there are three players to watch in this group, it would be Elijah Sarratt, Jimmy Rolder, and Michael Taaffe. Sarratt fits the Rams well and is as clutch as it gets at wide receiver. Taaffe and Rolder would each provide immediate value on special teams with potential to develop into role players on defense. Bryce Lance is an interesting player here as well out of North Dakota State. He’s one of the best deep-ball tracking wide receivers in the class.
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Blaine Grisak is the Lead Publisher for Rams on SI covering the Los Angeles Rams. Prior to joining On Sports Illustrated, he covered the Rams for TurfShow Times, attending events such as the NFL Draft, NFL Combine, and Senior Bowl. A graduate of Northeastern University, Blaine grew up in Montana.Follow BGMediaOnSI