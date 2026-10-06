Rams Face Key Decisions With Two Offensive Linemen Eligible to Return

Prior to the start of the season, the Los Angeles Rams placed two key offensive line depth pieces on injured reserve. Throughout the entire summer, Justin Dedich managed a non-fireworks-related hand injury that he suffered on the Fourth of July. Additionally, third-round pick Keagen Trost injured his hamstring in the first quarter of the preseason opener against the Kansas City Chiefs.

With four games played, both players are now eligible to return to the active roster if they are healthy and the Rams choose to open their 21-day practice window. The question now becomes whether the Rams will decide to bring either player back to the roster.

As it stands, the Rams aren’t hard-pressed to make a decision one way or the other. Through the first four weeks of the season, the Rams have remained relatively healthy on the offensive line. Only Kevin Dotson has missed time and he was only out for three snaps against the Denver Broncos. Filling in for Dotson at the time was Beaux Limmer.

Rams Don't Need to Rush a Decision

Given the health of the offensive line, there isn’t any pressure for the Rams to make an immediate decision. The Rams can leave either player on injured reserve for as long as they want before deciding to activate either player. Once the Rams open up their 21-day practice window, the player must be placed on the active roster or they remain on injured reserve for the rest of the season.

“Fortunately we’ve been able to stay healthy up-front. Those are guys that we’re counting on that are going to be big time depth guys for us,” said head coach Sean McVay on the Coach McVay Show. “Anytime that you bring somebody back, usually there’s a coinciding move. Now, we’ve had some injuries where sometimes those things have a way of working themselves out, so we’ll look at that.”

Unfortunately for the Rams, it’s not as simple as just adding both to the roster. If the Rams did bring either back, they would have to make a corresponding move on the active roster. It’s possible they could cut players like defensive lineman Larrell Murchison or offensive lineman Bill Murray to make space, but again, it’s not something they’re hard-pressed to do right now.

Additionally, teams are only allowed eight injured reserve activations per season. As it stands, the Rams are already set to use one on Myles Garrett when he returns. The Rams will also very likely bring back Terrance Ferguson. If the Rams were to bring back both Dedich and Trost, they would have used half of their available activations and only have four more the rest of the season.

Trost Could Have the Clearer Path Back to the Roster

If the Rams were to bring back only one of them, Trost might make the most sense. He brings left- and right-side versatility at tackle, and can also slide in at guard if needed. Trost was also able to practice in training camp and the coaching staff seemed pleased with him. Meanwhile, Dedich missed the entirety of training camp and only brings depth at guard.

Again, it’s unlikely that the Rams do anything immediately here given the current health of the offensive line. At the end of the day, Dedich and Trost are only depth players and aren’t needed immediately. Until the Rams have to, it makes sense to stand pat and allow Dedich and Trost to continue rehabbing. With that said, it’s still something worth monitoring over the next few weeks.

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