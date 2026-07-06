Rams LT Alaric Jackson: No. 5 Player Anchors the Offensive Line

Rams On SI is counting down the Los Angeles Rams’ top 25 players for the 2026 season. This series continues with our No. 5 player, Alaric Jackson

Following Andrew Whitworth’s retirement in 2022, the Los Angeles Rams struggled to find stability at the left tackle position. Joe Noteboom didn’t step up in the way that the Rams had hoped and the team struggled to find a long-term replacement.

Prior to the 2023 season, the Rams found their solution as Alaric Jackson won the starting left tackle position. Last offseason, Jackson was rewarded with a contract extension. Heading into 2026, there is some uncertainty around Jackson as he deals with an ongoing legal situation.

Why Alaric Jackson is So Important

Jackson provides the Rams stability at the left tackle position. While he may not be in the upper tier of left tackles around the league, he’s good enough so that the Rams don’t have to worry about the position. Jackson is reliable and that’s valuable on the offensive line.

The Rams have placed more value on the interior to keep the pocket clean for quarterback Matthew Stafford. However, Jackson still protects Stafford’s blind side. That’s part of what makes Jackson arguably the most important player on the offensive line. Without Jackson, Stafford isn’t able to play comfortably from the pocket and the offense can’t play to its potential.

The Depth Behind Jackson

There isn’t an easy replacement at left tackle behind Jackson. Jackson’s absence was noticed last year when the Rams had to rely on DJ Humphries against the Atlanta Falcons. The Rams have experienced depth in David Quessenberry, but he struggled two years ago with the Minnesota Vikings. They also drafted Keagen Trost in the third round, but he’s still just a rookie.

What Happens if Things Go Wrong?

Without Jackson against the Falcons last season, Humphries allowed four pressures and three hurries at left tackle. The Rams didn’t score on offense through the entirety of the first half as Stafford had his worst game of the season. Stafford threw three interceptions and simply didn’t appear comfortable.

The success of the Rams offense is contingent on the offensive line staying healthy. While the Rams can get by with injuries at other positions, the same can’t be said about left tackle. The Rams and Sean McVay would have to scheme around it, which would significantly limit the offense.

Why We Ranked Jackson Here

Jackson has proven that he is someone who can be relied on at the most valuable position on the offensive line. Over the last three years, Jackson has become a foundational player on the offensive line. If he misses time, protecting Stafford immediately becomes one of the team’s biggest concerns. Losing Jackson changes the entire math on offense and how the Rams are able to operate.

There are some questions around Jackson heading into the season as he manages off-field issues. It’s something that the Rams will need to be prepared for if the NFL gets involved with a suspension. Jackson comes in at five as there are four other players who are clearly ahead of him. However, he is very clearly at the top of the next tier.

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