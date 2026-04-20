Rams Could Be the Biggest Pivot Point in the First Round

The Los Angeles Rams are one of the biggest wild cards of the first round, sitting at the 13th overall pick. After playing in the NFC Championship Game and addressing their immediate needs in free agency, the Rams are now in a position to truly take the best player available.

It’s a very good place to be in from a team-building perspective. Typically teams try to blend needs with the best player available if they can. However, sometimes that simply isn’t possible and prioritizing roster needs is essential.

This is what makes the Rams’ pick at 13 so pivotal. It’s very possible that the Rams could take a wide receiver and it’s what many teams expect them to do.

“At 13, most across the league expect the Rams to take a receiver,” reported Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer. “Davante Adams is 33 and Puka Nacua—presuming he gets his house in order—is going to be very expensive soon (meaning they’ll need a more affordable option on the roster). Most of the scuttlebutt with other teams connects USC’s Makai Lemon to the Rams, and I’d buy that in Lemon (and Cooper, for that matter) being their type of receiver.”

However, after leaning into 12 and 13 personnel last season, the Rams could take an offensive weapon in Kenyon Sadiq. With Matthew Stafford getting older, they could also prioritize protecting him and adding to the offensive line. While they acquired both Trent McDuffie and Jaylen Watson, the Rams have continued to do work at that position according to Breer.

When it comes to the first 12 picks, things seem pretty straightforward. There may be a few trades, but team needs and best players on the board are pretty clear cut. In the spirit of the NHL playoffs starting, the Rams are the beginning of the the second period of the NFL Draft.

“This pick is a huge deal in the league,” said The Ringer’s Todd McShay. “If it’s not a receiver and it isn’t Simpson, who is it? They don’t have a glaring need. Their selection could throw off the plans for the next handful of teams and become one of the biggest pivot points in this first round.”

After losing Tyler Linderbaum in free agency, the Baltimore Ravens have been a common landing spot for Penn State’s Olaivavega Ioane. However, with a need at guard after this season, it wouldn’t be shocking to see the Rams take him. The Detroit Lions need a tackle at 17 after parting ways with Taylor Decker. If the Rams take Monroe Freeling or Spencer Fano, they are forced to look at other options.

Even if the Rams do the expected thing and take a wide receiver, they could throw a wrench into the New York Jets’ plans at 16. If a top cornerback falls and the Rams get the best player available with Jermod McCoy or Mansoor Delane, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers may be disappointed as they try to replace Jamel Dean.

The Rams are a wild card team in the first round with the potential to be aggressive and move into the top 10. As Breer reports, they have sniffed at the possibility of trading up. At the same time, they could stay put and just take the best player available, or move back and acquire more picks. Whatever the Rams decide to do, they are set up to be a pivot point in the first round.