Puka Nacua Opens Up About Contract Situation and Offseason Growth

One of the biggest storylines around the Los Angeles Rams as they entered training camp was the uncertainty surrounding a potential Puka Nacua contract extension. What initially seemed like it might be a guarantee has turned out to be more complicated.

There’s no doubt that the Rams would like to extend Nacua to a long-term deal. However, from the team’s perspective, they need assurances that Nacua is going to be worth the investment. Given Nacua’s recent off-field issues, the risk of a long-term deal is much higher than it was eight months ago.

“You know how much I love him and the heart that he has. I've been really proud of what he's been doing and how he's taken accountability for some of the things that we can learn from,” said head coach Sean McVay. “I want to just be able to see him continue to be that positive influence both on the field and off the field. He's taken those steps and I am hopeful that we'll be together for a really long time.”

Puka Nacua Is Worth the Investment on the Field

Ever since the Rams drafted Nacua in the fifth round of the 2023 NFL Draft, he has continually proven that he's one of the best wide receivers in the NFL. As a rookie, he set the record for most receptions and yards by a rookie. It was a record that had stood for 63 years. He currently holds the NFL career record for most receiving yards per game.

On the field, there’s no doubt that Nacua is worth the type of long-term investment that the Rams would have to make. Over the past six months, there have been questions around some of Nacua's off-field behavior. Prior to the Seattle Seahawks game in Week 16, Nacua tried to get internet influences into the Rams’ facility before the team put a stop to it.

During New Year’s Eve, Nacua allegedly bit a woman on the shoulder that resulted in him getting sued. While the victim initially requested a restraining order, that request has since been dismissed. Nacua was later filmed during the Super Bowl week, appearing to be heavily intoxicated.

Nacua Details His Offseason Growth

Since then, Nacua has taken steps to better himself. He checked himself into a rehab facility earlier this offseason and started seeing a therapist. Those changes have allowed Nacua to self-reflect and take accountability.

“I try to take accountability for the things that I know that I can continue to change,” said Nacua. “I can grow in ways that have helped me feel as best as I can when I step out here on the football field and outside of the football field. Being a father is something that has changed my life, but then also just becoming a better person.”

Those are the steps the Rams will need to see if they're going to give Nacua the type of contract extension he deserves. Nacua needs to prove that he’s matured and is someone who knows what it means to be a Ram on and off the field.

The Rams Don't Need to Rush an Extension

Even though Nacua has started to take those steps, that doesn’t mean that a contract extension is imminent. On Wednesday, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported that the team will decide how they want to handle Nacua after the season.

While players like Jahmyr Gibbs and Bijan Robinson stage ‘hold-ins’ as they await a new deal, Nacua reported to training camp and has been participating as usual. He and Stafford have picked up where they left off at the end of last season. Nacua may not have had the leverage for a hold-out or hold-in, but it’s still positive for him to be working out and practicing with the team.

“I think it says a lot about a lot of guys that are in that situation,” said McVay. “They love football. They know that this is a great opportunity to have great community with your teammates.” Nacua added, “I think the game of football is a safe place for me, and I enjoy that. Coming out here and seeing that jersey number 12 hung up in my locker is something that I don't take for granted… It never crossed my mind that I don't want to be out here with these guys.”

As Nacua grows, he’ll have a great support system to lean on. When the Rams opened OTAs, the first thing he pointed out was the support from the organization and his teammates. Nacua mentioned on Wednesday how several teammates have reached out to him to be by his side. When some may have been allowed to continue spiraling, the Rams stepped in to support one of their star players. It’s a testament to the culture in the building.

That's why the Rams don't have to rush into an extension. They can continue supporting Nacua while evaluating whether the progress he's made off the field continues throughout the season.

A Long-Term Deal Still Feels Likely

Earlier this offseason, the Seattle Seahawks signed Jaxon Smith-Njigba to a contract averaging $42.15 million per season. If Nacua continues on this path, his deal will most certainly be in that range as well. However, before the Rams invest $40 million per season in a player, they need to ensure not just the player, but the person is worth that type of investment.

The Rams are in a good spot where they have time on their side. They can allow the situation to play out, and if needed, they can utilize the franchise tag. Despite some bumps in the road, the ending does seem to be a foregone conclusion. It seems like it's only a matter of when not if a deal gets done.. As soon as the Rams feel confident that Nacua has taken those steps and can continue on that path, they’ll likely work something out.

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