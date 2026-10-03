Rams Make Two Roster Moves Ahead of Week 4 vs. Eagles (And What They Mean)

The Los Angeles Rams have promoted two players from the practice squad to the active roster ahead of Sunday’s game against the Philadelphia Eagles. On Saturday, the Rams promoted cornerback Cam Lampkin and edge rusher Darryl Peterson III to the active roster.

LA Rams Roster Moves:

• Activated, from Practice Squad (Standard Elevation) CB Cam Lampkin, OLB Darryl Peterson III pic.twitter.com/hZfiHq7EmB — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) October 3, 2026

Lampkin was a standout during training camp and the preseason, but was part of the team’s final roster cuts. He carried a strong training camp into the preseason where he had a few timely pass breakups. He was one of nine players with at least six tackles and one sack in a game.

It’s not too surprising that the Rams are looking to add cornerback depth ahead of Sunday. The Rams are set to be without cornerback Jaylen Watson in Week 4 as he deals with a dislocated shoulder. Watson left last week’s game in the second half and did not return.

The Rams will likely primarily rely on Josh Wallace and Emmanuel Forbes against the Eagles, but Lampkin will at least provide them with some depth at the position if needed.Lampkin has the ability to move between outside cornerback and inside to the slot.

In addition to Lampkin, the Rams also opted to promote Peterson to the active roster. Peterson was signed as an undrafted free agent this offseason. He played well in the final preseason game against the Chargers, recording three pressures and two sacks while also forcing a fumble.

While the Rams do have some depth on the edge with Wesley Bailey already on the active roster, Josaiah Stewart was a late addition to the injury report this week with a groin injury. Stewart didn’t practice on Friday and was officially listed as questionable for Sunday.

Peterson getting promoted to the active roster ahead of Sunday’s game against the Eagles doesn’t necessarily mean that Stewart is trending toward being out. However, he will provide depth on the edge if Stewart’s injury were to get worse.

With both Wesley Bailey and Darryl Peterson III on the roster for Week 4, it’s a testament to the number of injuries the Rams have dealt with early this season, especially on the edge. Myles Garrett was placed on injured reserve after Week 1, and now Stewart is also managing an injury.

The Rams entered the season with impressive depth on defense, but that depth is already being tested. Elevating Lampkin and Peterson gives the Rams some necessary insurance at two positions that have been hit by injuries. Having that depth could be important in a game that the Rams need to win.

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