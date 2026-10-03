Rams Players Detail Three Biggest Challenges Against Eagles

As the Los Angeles Rams prepare to play the Philadelphia Eagles this week, quarterback Matthew Stafford and Davante Adams detailed some of the challenges they’ll face during the game. Over the past two years, the Eagles have been one of the better teams in the NFC. While they have struggled the last two weeks, losing to the Chicago Bears on Monday night, they return home to play the Rams. Following a loss to the Denver Broncos in Week 3, the Rams will look to play focused for 60 minutes and get back to .500.

During the week, Stafford and Adams talked about some of the challenges that the Eagles present, especially defensively.

Matthew Stafford Details the Challenge of Facing Vic Fangio

While Sunday’s game will be between the Rams and Eagles, many will also be watching the chess match between head coach Sean McVay and defensive coordinator Vic Fangio. McVay and Fangio changed the course of the NFL back in 2018. With McVay’s offense looking unstoppable, it was Fangio’s quarters defense and the 6-1 front that shut down the Rams’ offense.

Over the past two years, McVay and Fangio have gone head to head when the Rams and Eagles have played. Fangio has gotten the better of McVay in all three meetings. The Rams have averaged 20.5 points per game over their last four matchups with the Eagles, which is the fewest points per game by the Rams against any opponent they’ve faced since 2023.

However, Matthew Stafford also has a long history against Fangio, as they went against each other in the NFC North from 2015-18. During that time, Stafford was the quarterback for the Detroit Lions and Fangio was the defensive coordinator of the Chicago Bears. Stafford was 5-3 against Fangio when he was the defensive coordinator with the Bears.

“I have a ton of respect for him. Like I said, he mixes fronts and coverages as well as anybody,” said Stafford this week. “He does a great job of coaching those guys so that they're always winning to their leverage, playing the way they're supposed to play. He gives the quarterback a lot to think about, a lot of things to figure out and adjust to. It's always a big challenge.”

Since 2024, Stafford has a 0.02 EPA per pass against the Eagles compared to a 0.14 EPA per pass against the rest of the league. His efficiency against the Eagles over that period has been significantly worse than his efficiency against the rest of the league. Stafford threw for 196 yards with two touchdowns and an interception last season against the Eagles.

A big reason for this is the Eagles’ ability to generate a pass rush. Stafford has been sacked on 8.7 percent of his dropbacks against the Eagles, which is more than double his 4.2 percent sack rate against other teams.

Davante Adams Won’t Take Eagles Secondary Lightly

Over the past two weeks, Davante Adams has been playing like he’s still in his prime. He had back-to-back 100-yard games for the first time since 2024. For the most part, he and Stafford have been on the same page.

Last season against the Eagles, Adams had three receptions for 56 yards and a touchdown. However, he was held to just two catches for 12 yards against cornerback Quinyon Mitchell. The Eagles’ secondary has struggled to start the year, but it’s still a group with a lot of talent. Despite the early-season struggles, the Rams aren’t going to be taking them lightly.

“I know there have been some talks about the secondary and safeties, but it's the NFL. These guys all can play and go out there and make plays on any given day,” said Adams. “Humility is one play away if you know you're sleeping on somebody. We don't take anybody lightly at the end of the day. We know Cooper [DeJean] is obviously a really good player as well so we have to go out there and account for everybody.”

With Nacua returning, it will be interesting to see how involved Adams still is in the offense. He’ll certainly still get targets, but his 26.7 percent share has also ranked inside the top 15 among wide receivers. Sunday against the Eagles’ secondary will be a good test.

Eagles Pass Rush Remains a Major Challenge for Rams

Despite the talent on the Eagles’ defense, they haven’t lived up to expectations this year. Case Keenum had 247 yards and two touchdowns last week as the Bears beat the Eagles. The Eagles rank 23rd in defensive EPA per play and 20th in overall defensive success rate. However, the Rams will be prepared for their best.

“Like I said earlier, they're always a tough out,” Stafford said. “They play extremely physical up front, a penetrating style of defensive line, especially this year. They're doing a great job of hiding and mixing coverages. They're as good as anybody in the league at doing that kind of stuff. We just got to go out there and play within ourselves, execute, play physical and find a way to win.”

After losing to the Eagles in the way that the Rams have the last two years, there’s no doubt they’ll be focused and ready for this one. As mentioned, Stafford has struggled to handle the pressure that the Eagles can create defensively. While they have struggled defensively, the Eagles are still generating a quarterback pressure rate of 39.2 percent, which is the ninth-highest in the NFL.

If the Rams are going to win this game, they’ll need Stafford to be sharp and for the offensive line to keep him upright.