Ranking Every Rams Uniform for the 2026 Season From Worst to Best

The Los Angeles Rams officially have a completed set of five uniforms heading into the 2026 season. Prior to the NFL Draft, the Rams released updated looks to their primary uniforms while also getting rid of the Bone set from 2020. On Thursday, the Rams announced two alternate sets, honoring the 1951 NFL Championship team and the Fearsome Foursome. The final uniform in the set is the team's Midnight uniform, which was part of the NFL's Rivalries program.

Now that the Rams have their completed set, here's how all five rank from worst to best.

I still don’t think a midnight Rivalries uniform was necessary for the Rams, but I have no complaints about the rest of the wardrobe



I’d imagine they’re the highest movers in the 2026 Uniform Vote, coming later this fall 👀 https://t.co/84PDaFRiVR pic.twitter.com/EE7euViklR — Zach Cohen (@ZachCohenFB) July 24, 2026

5. Midnight

Nov 16, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua (12) warms up prior to the game against the Seattle Seahawks at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This isn’t to say that the Midnight uniform is bad, but it’s certainly the worst of the bunch. It’s a uniform that feels more like a gimmick than something tied to the team’s history. To be fair, the rivalry uniforms are an NFL marketing gimmick, but the blue patch on the sleeve doesn't fit, and the Rams may have been better off going with a dark navy blue rather than black. The numbers also missed the mark.





4. Classic Sol

The Rams nailed the Classic Sol look, commemorating the 1951 team that won the NFL Championship. It’s a huge upgrade over the throwback that the team featured during the 1994 season. The numbers and stripes on the shoulders are era-accurate, and the wordmark on the helmet is taken directly from the title banner. This is a great uniform that could be argued for a spot in the top three.





3. Modern Throwback

Feb 13, 2022; Inglewood, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) against the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports

Ever since the Rams released their new uniform set in 2020 and unveiled the Modern Throwback in 2021, this has been a favorite look among fans. There's a reason the Rams worked with the league to wear this uniform in the Super Bowl. Now that the Rams have white pants to go with this set, it should make them even better.





2. Fearsome White

Love the Rams tying in Midnight as an accent color on the Fearsome White unis. Brings more cohesion to the uniform wardrobe and team color suite. pic.twitter.com/4TmtaEGHFE — NFL Fashion Advice (@fashion_nfl) July 24, 2026

When the Rams announced two alternate uniform sets on Thursday, the “Fearsome White” was the clear winner. For the first time since the 1972 season, the Rams are bringing back the Fearsome Foursome look. The Rams incorporated the midnight color as an accent and added a new helmet with white horns to complete the set. The helmet features a unique wordmark like the Classic Sol version while the numbers have a double outline.



1. Primary Home



These may not have been a favorite among fans before this year due to the gradient on the numbers. However, this offseason, the Rams removed the gradient and added a full horn on the sleeve. This is a much better modern take on a classic look than what the team initially came up with in 2020. Even if some still don’t like the split horn on the helmet, the improvements made this offseason were a step in the right direction.



