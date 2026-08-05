5 Veteran Wide Receivers the Rams Could Target After Missing Out on Stefon Diggs

Heading into training camp, the Los Angeles Rams had a need for a more experienced third wide receiver. While the Rams had Jordan Whittington and Xavier Smith, both have primarily been role players in the offense. With Stefon Diggs available as a free agent, and the Rams in need of a deep threat, he was a player who made sense.

On Wednesday, Diggs officially signed with the Washington Commanders to pair alongside Terry McLaurin.

Former #Patriots WR Stefon Diggs is set to sign with the #Commanders, sources say.



With an offseason at full health, Diggs is ready to hit the ground running as a key weapon for Jayden Daniels in Year 3. The QB-friendly WR should help. pic.twitter.com/FBrZnbsPxC — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 5, 2026

Signing Diggs could have been seen as a similar move to the Rams signing DeSean Jackson in 2021. It’s a move that didn’t work out as Jackson played a much smaller role than he was originally sold. However, Diggs would have given the Rams some of the experience and reliability that they needed.

With the emergence of CJ Daniels in training camp and the Rams transitioning to more 13 personnel packages, it seems unlikely that the Rams will sign a veteran receiver. The Rams' main priority remains Aaron Donald. However, if they revisit the receiver market afterward, these are the veterans worth monitoring.

Keenan Allen

The receiver that arguably makes the most sense is Keenan Allen as he and Cooper Kupp have similar playstyles. Allen is older at 34, but still managed over 750 yards last year and four touchdowns. Like Kupp, his game relies more on technique than athleticism. He’s a reliable player and could thrive in a smaller role while he helps the Rams win a Super Bowl. At the very least, he’d be a better option right now than Konata Mumpfield. He doesn’t offer much as a run-blocker at this point, but as a reliable option in a big spot, Allen makes sense.

Justin Herbert on the move and finds Keenan Allen for a @Chargers TD



LACvsLV on ESPN

Stream on @NFLPlus and ESPN+ pic.twitter.com/KEuNq8w8ct — NFL (@NFL) September 16, 2025

Brandin Cooks

In the same way Diggs would fit in the Rams' offense, Cooks would as well. Cooks struggled with the New Orleans Saints to start the year, but showed his value once he signed with the Buffalo Bills. Cooks had 101 yards in the team’s loss to the Philadelphia Eagles and then managed five receptions for 78 yards in the playoffs. With the Bills, Cooks showed that he can still win deep with his speed and make plays. That’s exactly what the Rams are missing at wide receiver.

Josh Allen DEEEP to Brandin Cooks!



PHIvsBUF on FOX/FOX Onehttps://t.co/HkKw7uXnxV pic.twitter.com/f4z5XTXPlv — NFL (@NFL) December 28, 2025

Josh Reynolds

Reynolds is an interesting name simply because of his familiarity in the offense. With that said, Reynolds has totaled 24 receptions for 295 yards since leaving Detroit. Last season, he had 11 receptions for 101 yards and zero touchdowns with the Jets. His overall efficiency hasn’t been good the last two years. He had 0.92 yards per route run in 2024 and 0.63 yards per route run last year. If Daniels hadn’t emerged, it may have been something the Rams would consider, but it’s not likely at this point.

Gabe Davis

What makes Gabe Davis intriguing is his playoff experience and proven ability to show up in big moments. After four straight years with six or more touchdowns, Davis had 32 receptions for 368 yards and three touchdowns over the last two years combined. He’s just 27 years old, but is coming off of a torn ACL. This may be more of an option for the Rams if they have a need at wide receiver in the middle of the season. In eight playoff games, Davis has averaged 20.3 yards per reception in the playoffs and scored six touchdowns. He has the speed to win deep and the size to win in the red zone.

Gabe Davis' first TD in his second stint with the Bills



NYJvsBUF on CBS/Paramount+https://t.co/HkKw7uXVnt pic.twitter.com/OzLQ7QbMsP — NFL (@NFL) January 4, 2026

Zay Jones

Jones has had a disappointing yet long NFL career. He’s one of the more experienced wide receivers still available and met with the Jacksonville Jaguars last week. Jones only had 183 yards on 12 receptions with the Arizona Cardinals last year. Like Reynolds, Jones is highly unlikely, but he is available.

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