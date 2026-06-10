Rams 90-Man Roster Player Preview: Tomon Fox Brings Special Teams Value

The Los Angeles Rams signed another player to the roster on Tuesday to compete during training camp. While it wasn’t the caliber of move that many have grown to expect from the Rams this offseason, it is an intriguing one. The Rams brought in edge rusher and special teams contributor Tomon Fox, who previously played with the New York Giants.

There won’t be a lot of expectations for Fox, and it’s possible that he’s simply a camp body being given a chance to compete. At the same time, his special teams background could make him worth watching. With the Rams signing Fox, he’s next in our player preview series for 2026.

2025 Season in Review

Fox originally signed as an undrafted free agent with the New York Giants and spent much of the last four years on and off the practice squad. That was the case last season when he was waived prior to the season and then went between the practice squad and active roster all season. Fox played 161 snaps on special teams and finished with a grade of 78.4 via PFF with four special teams tackles.

Roster Battle

It’s hard to see a path to the roster for Fox, but he could certainly find a way onto the practice squad.The Rams are already four-deep at edge rusher and are unlikely to keep a fifth player at the position. If Fox sticks around, it will be on the practice squad. However, he’ll need to compete with Keir Thomas and Eddie Walls.

Three Plays on Tape

Play 1: Special Teams Impact

Lions signed former Colts LB/ST 41 Grant Stuard yesterday so of course, I went to the film. He's in the middle (5th player from the left) and gets hit hard from Giants LB/ST 45 Tomon Fox. #OnePride pic.twitter.com/wERDV8681p — Russell Brown (@RussNFLDraft) March 13, 2025

This is likely why the Rams signed Fox. With a new special teams coordinator, the Rams will be looking for players who can help improve a special teams unit that cost them games last season. While the Rams also signed Grant Stuard for that special teams ace role, Fox will be valuable to have on the practice squad.

Play 2: Fox Has Some Pass Rush Juice

If this counts as a sack, Tomon Fox is your Giants Post-Covid All time preseason sack leader! pic.twitter.com/hv0H2ASFAQ — Bobby Skinner (@BobbySkinner_) August 22, 2025

It’s unlikely that the Rams would rely on Fox on defense. With Josaiah Stewart and Desjuan Johnson in place, this is a spot where they have depth. However, if needed, Fox does bring some pass rush ability. He lacks speed, but he has managed five or more pressures in each of the last three preseasons.

Play 3: Good at Setting the Edge

The #Giants bottle up an outside run against the #Packers.



- Tomon Fox set the edge

- Okereke flowed over the top

- Robertson-Harris shed the block and made the tackle. pic.twitter.com/dY364SGePV — Nick Falato (@nickfalato) November 17, 2025

The run game is where Fox excels because of his size. He’s built like a linebacker and is quick to react. Fox is very strong in the run game and can consistently set the edge to force the play back inside.

Biggest Question: Can Tomon Fox Stick on the Practice Squad and Have Special Teams Impact?

Throughout the offseason, the Rams haven't made as many special teams-focused signings as some expected following last season. While Fox may not make the roster, he could be a valuable player to have on the practice squad and occasionally call up for game days. His special teams experience is valuable and it’s where he should have the most impact.

2026 Outlook/Role

As mentioned, it’s unlikely that Fox is on the roster, but he could become an important player on the practice squad. At best, he’s someone that the Rams will look to utilize on special teams. The best case for Fox is to compete during the summer and show his special teams ability. That should be enough to keep him around.

Chances of Making the Final Roster

It would be surprising to see Fox make the final roster given the depth that the Rams have on the edge. If Fox makes the roster, it will be because the Rams keep five edge rushers and he beats out Keir Thomas. Even if he doesn’t make the roster, Fox will be a prime practice squad candidate.



Chances: 3/10

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