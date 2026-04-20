What Happens If the Rams Trade Down? Mapping Every Realistic Scenario

The Los Angeles Rams are one of the biggest wild cards in the first round of the NFL Draft, as they don’t have any glaring needs. If the Rams can find a trade partner, it wouldn’t be surprising to see them trade up to get their target or move back and acquire more Day 2 picks. Let’s take a look at potential scenarios if the Rams trade back in the first round.

Could Lions Trade Up With Rams for Offensive Lineman?

The Detroit Lions lost Taylor Decker in free agency and will be looking to replace their left tackle. However, by the time the Lions are on the clock at the 17th overall pick, many of the top tackles could be gone. Spencer Fano and Monroe Freeling are certainly two tackles that the Lions will be watching closely. If those two players are gone, the Lions would have to pivot to the next tier of tackles that bring a lot of uncertainty.

With the Rams’ reported interest in taking a tackle and meeting with Freeling, it could push the Lions to move up. The difference between pick 13 and 17 is 200 points according to the Jimmy Johnson trade value chart. While the Lions don’t have a third-round pick, the Rams may settle for both of the Lions’ picks in the fourth round as well as a pick in 2027.

What if the Rams trade back with the Panthers to get value at wide receiver?

If the Rams stay at 13, it’s expected that they could take a wide receiver. While they could take Makai Lemon or Omar Cooper Jr., the Rams may see their skill sets as an overlap with Puka Nacua. The Rams may see KC Concepcion or Denzel Boston as better fits in the current iteration of the offense.

At the same time, like the Lions, the Carolina Panthers need offensive line help and could look to move up. The Rams and Panthers nearly completed a draft-day trade last year, but a deal couldn’t cross the finish line. At 26th overall, the Rams were too far back for the Panthers to move down. However, at pick 19, the Rams could get better value on Concepcion or Boston. A trade back to 19 could net the Rams the Panthers’ third-round pick and a pick in the fifth round.

How Far Would Rams Trade Back?

It’s fair to wonder how far the Rams would trade back in the first round. It's a testament to how much flexibility they have. They may not love the talent outside of the top 10 picks. Still, they don’t want to trade out of good talent either. This scenario may be less likely, but the Rams could trade out of the top 20. However, this would require a huge jump for another team as well.

For this to happen, it would take a team in need of a tackle and not in love with the options after Freeling and Fano. The Los Angeles Chargers and Houston Texans might be in that category. Additionally, the Chicago Bears are looking to upgrade their defense. Following the departure of Jaquan Brisker, they may try to move up for Dillon Thieneman. Let’s say that the Rams trade back with the Bears at 25. The difference between pick 13 and 25 is 430 points. A trade back to 25 could net the Rams another second and fourth-round pick. This would keep the Rams in position to draft one of Concepcion or Boston.