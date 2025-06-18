This Rams' Unit Ranks as One of the NFL's Best
Few teams in the National Football League have improved their roster this offseason as much as the Los Angeles Rams. After restructuring Matthew Stafford's contract earlier this offseason, the Rams went to work on their roster, adding talent around Stafford in hopes of a Super Bowl run.
The Rams moved on from several players and added several players as well, most notably moving on from Cooper Kupp and adding veteran wide receiver Davante Adams to an already solid group of pass catchers that included Puka Nacua.
Trevor Sikkma of Pro Football Focus ranked every team's group of wide receivers heading into the upcoming season. He ranked the Rams' group of pass-catchers as the eighth-best in the National Football League.
"Puka Nacua was the NFL's highest-graded receiver in 2024 (92.5), marking his second straight season with an elite mark. The Rams added to their room with Davante Adams and still roster Tyler Higbee, Jordan Whittington, and TuTu Atwell, all of whom earned PFF receiving grades above 73.0 last season," Sikkema said.
Following Organized Team Activities, Rams Head Coach Sean McVay noted how Whittington has looked this offseason. McVay was impressed by what he saw and hopes the talented pass catcher has a productive season for the Rams.
“It's funny I was just talking to him out on the field. What I think is great is when guys put the work in and they just continue to show I'm getting better and better and I'm creating value, whether that's on teams or whether that's doing a great job within his role as a receiver, you can see the accumulation of experiences led to a confidence, ability to be able to fill in when needed," McVay said.
"Thought he had a really good day today. You can see he's just got a real comfort level in terms of what's being asked. What's the intent of some of these plays? What are the route nuances, and where do I fit within these concepts? And so I've just been really proud of the progress, the maturity. But when you talk to people, going back to his time at Texas, this is who he's been. He's been all that and more with us, and today was an excellent step in the right direction for him."
