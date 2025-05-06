Rams Crack Top 10 Most Impactful Rookie Class
The Los Angeles Rams were a few plays away from knocking the eventual Super Bowl champions, the Philadelphia Eagles, out of the playoffs. While we all know what happened in the end, the Rams proved that they were just a few extra pieces away from contending for a championship once again.
Lucky for the franchise, the 2025 NFL Draft helped them address situational players more so for the upcoming season, rather than waiting for them to blossom down the line. They also received a first-round pick going into next year's draft, giving them two for the round.
Bringing back Matthew Stafford was huge for the development of this team. Pairing him and another veteran in wide receiver Davante Adams, the Rams have the leadership to get them to where they want to go. But, the draft class provides the franchise extra spunk, especially as they could be immediate difference makers in Los Angeles.
According to CBS Sports' Chris Trapasso's recent Top 10 rankings of the most impactful draft classes from this year's NFL Draft, the Rams found themselves on the board. In Trapasso's mind, the Rams have the ninth-best draft class that could make an immediate impact for the franchise.
"Ferguson was my TE2 because of the well-roundedness to his game in addition to his dynamic workout in Indianapolis at the NFL Scouting Combine. He can block but is best suited to be a three-level winner down the seam and post-catch. As if Puka Nacua didn't eat in the middle of the defense already," Trapasso wrote.
"Hunter is Kyren Williams 2.0, and for as ridiculous of a return on investment as the Rams have gotten with Williams already, Hunter's no-nonsense, rugged style will allow him to eat into Williams' previous stranglehold on Los Angeles' carries. Stewart's name won't appear often, yet I foresee outstanding efficiency as an outside pass-rushing specialist with Jared Verse attracting immense attention after his NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year season in 2024."
While the franchise did utilize pro free agency, its draft picks could easily make their names known sooner rather than later, helping Los Angeles chase another championship.
