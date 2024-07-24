Rams Coach Gives Major Props to Ravens
Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay knows greatness when he sees it, and he absolutely sees greatness in the Baltimore Ravens' defense.
Recently, McVay, the 2017 Coach of the Year and one of the most respected people in the NFL, made an appearance on The Athletic Football Show podcast. When the topic of the Ravens' defense came up, McVay offered high praise for the unit as a whole.
“You felt like you were playing against 13 players sometimes," McVay said. "And obviously Roquan [Smith] does such a great job with his communication, his commands. I thought Patrick Queen was excellent. But really, overall, I thought they were such a well-coordinated and a well-executed defense, from the players to the coaches.”
Ironically, McVay's Rams were one of just two teams (the other being the Cleveland Browns) to put up more than 30 points against Baltimore last season and the only one to surpass 400 yards.
The Ravens and Rams met in Baltimore on Dec. 10, with the home team sqeaking out a 37-31 overtime win. The two teams ended up being some of the hottest teams in the league to close the season, each winning six of their last seven regular season games.
Baltimore's defense led the league in points allowed and takeaways, but sadly, all good things aren't meant to last. The Ravens lost quite a few key players over the offseason, Queen included, but most importantly lost defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald.
Unfortunately for McVay, Macdonald is now in his division as head coach of the Seattle Seahawks, so he'll grow even more familiar with Macdonald's defense soon.
Even with those losses, Baltimore's defense still looks to be one of the best in the league, although it may take time to get there.
