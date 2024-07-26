Ravens' Lamar Jackson Misses Fourth Practice, Undergoing Evaluation
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson will miss another training camp practice with an illness, marking his fourth since the start of camp, the team announced.
"QB Lamar Jackson remains sidelined with an illness and will not practice today. He continues to undergo further evaluation and receive care from our medical team," the Ravens wrote on X.
This marks the fourth paactice out of five that Jackson has missed, and even when he returned on Wednesday, he looked quite off left the field with athletic trainers after roughly an hour. He did get some extra work in before the official start of training camp on Sunday, as he reported alongside quarterbacks and injured veterans on July 15.
The Ravens added that Jackson will undergo further evaluation and receive care from their medical team, which should hopefully accelerate his return to the field full-time
Jackson, 27, is fresh off his second MVP season and the best passing year of his career. His health is obviously paramount to Baltimore's Super Bowl hopes this season, as the offense is entirely designed around his skillset and the backup quarterback situation isn't the best. At the very least, he's not missing time during the regular season, or else the Ravens would be in serious trouble.
In Jackson's absence, veteran backup Josh Johnson has taken first-team reps while rookies Devin Leary and Emory Jones work with the backups. The good news is that the offense isn't expected to miss a beat with Jackson out, at least according to offensive coordinator Todd Monken.
"No, I mean we had all offseason – Lamar [Jackson] was a part of that in our offseason. But it was great for the other quarterbacks to get the work. That's a part of it, so it's great having him back today, but I don't feel behind. We didn't stop – we still installed, we're still going through the installs."
