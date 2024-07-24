Ravens Experimenting With Massive Lineman
Even in a league full of titans, Baltimore Ravens offensive lineman Daniel Faalele stands above his peers as an absolutely massive man.
The Austrailian-born lineman comes in at a staggering 6-8 and 380 pounds, being the tallest and heaviest player on the Ravens' roster and one of the biggest in the NFL. Faalele has been primarily a backup tackle through his first two seasons, but heading into Year 3, the Ravens have some other ideas for him.
After Wednesday's training camp practice, head coach John Harbaugh confirmed that the Ravens will try Faalele out at guard to see what he can do.
"We're going to give it a shot and see how it looks," Habraugh told reporters. "Daniel [Faalele] has very good feet for his size. He's a big man, but he can move his feet; he can also bend and create leverage."
A lineman as big as Faalele playing on the inside is extremely rare. However, it may be his best chance to earn consistent playing time.
It's no secret that the Ravens are breaking in two new starting guards this offseason, as has been repeated countless times over the offseason. The same also goes for right tackle, but second-round rookie Roger Rosengarten appears to have that spot on lock. The guard spots - particularly right guard, where Faalele has seen time at this offseason - appear to be much more open, though.
"When you've got that kind of size when you're coming off the ball and some of those combination blocks, we feel like he's got a chance with Tyler [Linderbaum] to move people in there, so all of those things," Harbaugh said. "He keeps working on using his hands. [When] things happen quicker, you have to get your hands up quicker, you have to get your hands on people a little quicker – he's working on that part of it, too – so we'll see how he adapts."
The former third-round round pick from Minnesota could be a very intriguing piece up front, if the Ravens are willing to follow through with their plan, of course.
