Details Emerge of Ravens Deal With Eddie Jackson
The Baltimore Ravens finally found an answer to one of their biggest questions of the offseason late last week, signing former Chicago Bears safety Eddie Jackson to a one-year deal.
Since ballhawking safety Geno Stone signed with the Cincinnati Bengals in March, Baltimore's depth at safety has been under the microscope. Yes, Kyle Hamilton and Marcus Williams make for an incredible starting duo, likely the best in the league, but they can't do everything by themselves.
Now the Ravens have their new No. 3 safety in Jackson, who was one of the best in the league in his heyday but has struggled with injuries and regression since then. That made him a premier buy-low candidate for the Ravens, and they took full advantage of it.
According to Over The Cap, Jackson's one-year deal is worth $1.5 million with $1 million guaranteed ($750,000 in guaranteed salary) and a $250,000 signing bonus. Considering Stone, the player Jackson is replacing, signed a two-year deal worth $14 million with Cincinnati, the Ravens are getting pretty solid value with their new addition.
Jackson, a two-time Pro Bowl selection and 2018 All-Pro, comes to Baltimore with 15 career interceptions and 10 forced fumbles. He may not be the same player he once was, but playing in an elite secondary can cover up a lot of deficiencies in his game.
The 30-year-old has already made an impact in training camp, recording a pick six in Monday's rainy practice. If that's a sign of what's to come, then this contract may end up being one of the biggest bargains in the NFL this season.
Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!