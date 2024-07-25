Ravens' Kyle Hamilton Draws More Unique Comparisons
Baltimore Ravens safety Kyle Hamilton's meteoric rise to stardom has been awe-inspring to watch, especially for those closest to him.
Hamilton, the No. 14 pick in 2022, already had a great rookie season, but took his game to an entirely new level in 2023. The Notre Dame product was all over the field last season, finishing with 81 total tackles, 10 tackles for loss three sacks, 13 passes defended and four interceptions including a pick six. He earned the first All-Pro selection of his career, and if he keeps of this level of play, it will be far from his last.
Over the offseason, Hamilton has drawn signicant praise from the Ravens' coaching staff. New defensive coordinator Zach Orr previously said that Hamilton has Defensive Player of the Year potential. Now, assistant head coach/passing game coordinator Chris Hewitt has heaped major praise on his "unicorn" safety.
"I think Kyle [Hamilton] is a unicorn. He's a one-of-one," Hewitt told reporters. "There are not many guys who [can] come along like that. He's like a generational-type player. You don't see many guys who are six-foot-four, who can run and change direction the way he does. He still plays with violence; he's not a finesse player. He's got it all. He's a different player, and he is very unique. There are not many players in the league or coming into the league that I see that look like that."
Hamilton's physical traits and versatility are incredibly impressive, but it's his football I.Q. that really puts him over the top. As Hamilton heads into Year 3, Hewitt expects that football I.Q. to be on full display this season.
"This is his third year in the system, [his] third year knowing it. So, he knows the ins and outs of the entire system. Just being ... Put it this way – he's a junior, [either] in high school [or] in college – he knows what's going on, he knows how to operate, and his I.Q. was already a high I.Q. football player.
"But now, knowing everything that's going on within the defense [since it's] his third year going through it, it's not much that he doesn't know. [He still needs to] continue to be coached in all those things, but as far as knowing what to do and how to do it and unlocking things back there, he's really good. He knows it."
