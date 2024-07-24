Ravens QB Lamar Jackson Returns To Training Camp
After missing the first three days of training camp with illness, Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson made his grand return to the field on Wednesday, per multiple reports.
The Ravens have been very tight-lipped with what's actually ailing Jackson, who was sent home Sunday and missed an additional two days. On Tuesday, head coach John Harbaugh said that Jackson was getting closer to returning, but needed the approval of team doctors.
"I'm sure he's closer to getting out there than he was," Harbaugh told reporters. "It's just a matter of when the doctors are going to clear him, and he's going to feel good enough."
Lo and behold, Jackson is back in action just one day later.
Luckily, Jackson got some work in before heading home to rest up. He reported to training camp alongside quarterbacks and injured veterans on July 15, five days before the rest of the veterans reported.
With Jackson out, top backup Josh Johnson handled first-team reps while rookies Devin Leary and Emory Jones saw more reps as well. Now that Jackson's coming back, he's expected to slide right in and pick up where he left off.
"We just stay right on schedule, and he'll merge in right when he gets here," Harbaugh said. "That's what you do with anybody really in that situation."
Baltimore's defense has ruled the roost in Jackson's absence, but his return should even the playing field quite a bit. Additionally, he'll get to resume building chemistry with his teammates and coaches ahead of a Super Bowl-or-bust season.
