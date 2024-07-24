Ravens QB Lamar Jackson Nearing Return
It's been an unusual start to training camp for the Baltimore Ravens, as their face of the franchise in Lamar Jackson is nowhere to be seen as he battles illness.
Unfortunately, Jackson's absence has been a common theme throughout the Ravens' offseason. The two-time MVP quarterback missed most of voluntary OTAs as he decided to sit out, and now he's out for the start of training camp as well.
The good news is that Jackson could be back on the field sooner rather than later. After Wednesday's practice, head coach John Harbaugh revealed that Jackson is making good progress, but did not give an exact timetable for his return.
"I'm sure he's closer to getting out there than he was. It's just a matter of when the doctors are going to clear him, and he's going to feel good enough," Harbaugh told reporters.
Jackson, 27, is coming off his best passing season to date, in which he completed 67.2 percent of his passes for 3,678 yards (both career-highs) while adding 24 passing touchdowns to just seven interceptions. He wasn't quite as run-happy as he was earlier in his career, but still led all quarterbacks with 821 yards and added five more touchdowns.
It goes without saying that the Ravens absolutely need Jackson if they want to have even a remotely successful season. Not only is he one of the best and most exciting quarterbacks in the league, but Baltimore's offense is entirely buuilt around his unique skillset. Add in the fact that the backup situation is less than ideal, and the Ravens could very well be the team that can least afford to lose their quarterback.
With Jackson out of absence, journeyman backup Josh Johnson has been taking first-team reps throughout training camp. Rookies Devin Leary and Emory Jones have also seen more reps thanks to Jackson's absence.
