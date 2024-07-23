Ravens Rookie CB Earns New Nickname
Baltimore Ravens' rookie cornerback Nate Wiggins has already begun to make his mark on the secondary.
The No. 30 overall pick out of Clemson, Wiggins is expected to step right in and play a big role right away. He may not necessarily start over veterans Marlon Humphrey and Brandon Stephens, but he will get more than his fair share of snaps.
Just a few days into training camp, it seems Wiggins is already endearing himself to his teammates. So much so that he earned the nickname "Nasty Nate," courtesy of Humphrey.
"OK, it's not my nickname, [Marlon Humphrey] gave it to me," Wiggins told reporters after Wednesday's practice. "He called me 'Nasty Nate.' I guess I play nasty defense, I guess. That's his nickname for me. He wanted me to tell you all that's my nickname. I am not ... It's not official for me yet, I don't know. It might [become] get official. We don't know yet."
If Wiggins' time at Clemson is anything to go by, then he can indeed play some nasty defense. In 27 games across three seasons with the Tigers, Wiggins accounted for 60 total tackles, 24 passes defended and three interceptions, two of which he ran back for touchdowns. The Atlanta native ended his college career as a first-team All-ACC selection and a complete player.
Before the draft, Wiggins drew praise for his speed, long frame and ball skills. There were some knocks on him for allowing too much cushion in man coverage, but his overall scouring report is far more positive than negative.
Assuming Wiggins makes the transition to the NFL game smoothly, the Ravens' secondary should be even more dangerous in 2024.
