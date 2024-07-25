Former Ravens WR Steals Show at Chiefs Camp
More than two years after his departure from the Baltimore Ravens, Marquise "Hollywood" Brown is now showing out for an AFC rival.
The 27-year-old receiver signed a one-year deal worth up to $11 million with the Kansas City Chiefs earlier this offseason, and it didn't take him long to make an impact with a pair of highlight-reel plays early in training camp.
In the first of said plays, Brown took the top off the Chiefs' defense with a deep bomb from Patrick Mahomes. Brown boasts incredible speed - recording a 4.27-second 40-yard dash at his Oklahoma pro day back in 2019 - and combining that speed with the best quarterback in the league should frighten opposing defenses.
On the second play, Brown slightly stumbled on a quick out route, but made up for it with a stylish one-handed catch.
In coming to Kansas City, Brown adds even more speed to a receiving corps that already features Rashee Rice and rookie Xavier Worthy, who broke the NFL record with a 4.21-second 40-yard dash at the Combine.
Mahomes has had a pretty lackluster receiving corps since the Chiefs traded Tyreek Hill back in 2022, but he's still managed to win back-to-back Super Bowls. Now, he has a significantly better set of weapons as the Chiefs look to become the first team to ever win three straight Super Bowls.
Over his three years in Baltimore, Brown, the No. 25 overall pick in 2019, was a bit of an enigmatic player. He put up pretty good numbers with 195 receptions for 2,361 yards and 21 touchdowns, even surpassng 1,000 yards in his third and final season. However, the Ravens must've felt like they weren't getting enough from him, as they sent him and a third-round pick to the Arizona Cardinals for a first-round pick.
While the Ravens would probably like to have a receiver like Brown still around, they're probably pretty happy with the trade. After trading down once again with the Buffalo Bills, Baltimore ultimately turned that pick into Tyler Linderbaum, who is one of the best centers in the league today.
The Ravens saw Brown as an opponent for the first time last season, when they beat the Cardinals 31-24 on the road in Week 7. They won't have to wait long to see him again, as they open their season at Kansas City on Sept. 5.
Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!