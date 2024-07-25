Former Ravens RBs Make Debut With New Team
Over the course of the offseason, the Baltimore Ravens watched as several of their former sign with the Los Angeles Chargers, and chief among that group are running backs Gus Edwards and J.K. Dobbins.
On Wednesday, fans got a good look at Edwards and Dobbins together again, this time in powder blue. The two running backs were spotted participating in bag drills on the first day of Chargers training camp, and looking quite good while doing so.
A former undrafted free agent out of Rutgers, Edwards has been a staple of the Ravens' backfield since his arrival in 2018. The 29-year-old surpassed 700 yards in four of the five seasons he played, and is coming off his best season yet with 810 yards and 13 touchdowns (although his yards per carry dropped by almost a full yard compared to 2022). Aside from missing the entire 2021 season with a torn ACL, Edwards leaves Baltimore with a very successful tenure under his belt.
Speaking of injuries, Dobbins has unfortunately had some of the worst injury luck in the entire league over the past few years. The former second-round pick from Ohio State also missed all of 2021 with a torn ACL, then missed a good chunk of 2022 with another knee injury, and most recently suffered a torn Achilles in the 2023 season opener.
Dobbins, 27, had an impressive rookie season with 805 yards and nine touchdowns, and his performance at Ohio State speaks for itself. If he can manage to bounce back from his injury and stay healthy, perhaps he will finallly show how good he can truly be.
Fortunately, Edwards and Dobbins should have plenty of chances to thrive in Los Angeles. They project as the Chargers' top two running backs this season, and considering that the team's receiving corps is, to put it kindly, not great, they will likely lean on the running game to fuel the offense.
It doesn't take a detective to figure out why so many former Ravens have joined the Chargers this offseason. New L.A. general manager Joe Horitz had been with Baltimore since 1998, and new head coach Jim Harbaugh is obviously the younger brother of Ravens coach John Harbaugh. The brothers have shared several assistant coaches over the years, and now they're sharing players as well.
When the Ravens travel to face the Chargers for a Monday Night Football game on Nov. 25, it will be one grand reunion for Baltimore.
Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!