Ravens Returner Built For New Kickoff Rules
With the NFL overhauling it's kickoff rules this offseason, the Baltimore Ravens are one of several teams to put a far greater emphasis on special teams heading into the new year.
For the Ravens, that emphasis comes in signing former All-Pro returner Deonte Harty, a Baltimore native who previously played for the Buffalo Bills and New Orleans Saints. Harty, 26, has averaged 25.2 yards per kickoff return throughout his career, and the new rules should only give him more opportunities to make huge plays.
Chris Horton, Baltimore's special teams coordinator, personally can't wait to see what Harty can do under the new rules.
"Deonte [Harty] is a special player," Horton told reporters on Wednesday. "He's here for a reason. He's here because of his pedigree and what he's done in this league. We all know what he can do with the ball in his hands, and this play fits him well. It's a lot of space. It's a big-fill play. We're just looking forward to, really with all of our returners back there, and just seeing how they develop. What do they do well within the schemes that we're going to put out there?"
Last season, Baltimore averaged 24.5 yards per return to rank 10th in the league, though that barely mattered when teams were barely bothering to return kicks in the first place. What does matter is that previous kick return Devin Duvernay signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars this offseason, leaving a noticeable hole on special teams. Harty fills that hole well, so the special teams unit shouldn't miss a beat.
Harty will have to fend off Justice Hill and Tylan Wallace for kick and punt returns respectively, but it's hard to see him not winning the job(s).
Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!