Ravens Coach Rejects Nate Wiggins Nickname
It appears that not everyone is a fan of Baltimore Ravens cornerback Nate Wiggins' new nickname.
On Tuesday, Wiggins, the No. 30 overall pick this year out of Clemson, publicly unveiled his new nickname of "Nasty Nate." Wiggins didn't give himself the nickname, instead it was given to him by fellow cornerback Marlon Humphrey.
"OK, it's not my nickname, [Humphrey] gave it to me," Wiggins told reporters. "He called me 'Nasty Nate.' I guess I play nasty defense, I guess. That's his nickname for me. He wanted me to tell you all that's my nickname. I am not ... It's not official for me yet, I don't know. It might [become] get official. We don't know yet."
It took all of one day for that nickname to draw criticism. On Wednesday, assistant head coach/passing game coordinator Chris Hewitt swiftly and resoundingly rejected Humphrey's nickname for Wiggins, but not without offering an alternative.
"His name is Deuce. He's No. 2. We're not calling him 'Nasty Nate,'" Hewitt said with a laugh.
Perhaps it's for the best that the nick name doesn't catch on. "Nasty Nate" is a fun nickname, but it could also open the door to some, well, nasty connotations.
That aside, Wiggins comes to Baltimore with considerable hype behind him. The 20-year-old earned a first-team All-ACC selection in his final season at Clemson, and his combination of great speed and long frame make him a very intriguing prospect.
"I kind of knew already, but just going out there and just working with him – he is extremely competitive, more competitive than I thought that he was," Hewitt said of Wiggins. "He's got the whole mentality; he's got the whole thing. He's still a young guy. This guy is only 20 years old. He's not even old enough to drink [alcohol] yet. He's still learning, still learning how to be in the NFL, but his competitiveness is the thing that really sticks out to me."
Wiggins may start of his career as a No. 3 corner behind Humphrey and Brandon Stephens, but if he develops like the Ravens expect him to, it won't be long before he becomes a full-time starter.
