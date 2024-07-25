Ravens QB Lamar Jackson Exits First Practice
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson made his grand return to training camp after missing three days with illness, but sadly not for long.
The two-time MVP only practiced for about an hour before heading inside with athletic trainers. Even when he was practicing, those in attendance saw him looking weary and not like himself. Hopefully, Jackson leaving early just a precautionary measure as he gets back up to full speed and nothing too concerning.
Even considering all that, the Ravens were very happy to see their face of the franchise back on the field, albeit in a limited capacity.
"It was great – it's great having him there," offensive coordinator Todd Monken told reporters. "I'm not tied into where he's at at this moment, but it was great to have him back in meetings and on the field."
Despite some outside concerns over Jackson's performance on Wednesday, Monken liked what he saw from his star quarterback in his return. Not just on the field, but in the huddle as well.
"[Lamar Jackson] looked great. In the meetings he was great – and we are going to work him back in, for sure. I know I'm being kind of a smart ass now, but he's going to get worked back in. He was great in the meetings, he was great. You'll have to ask him how he feels, but he was great. He was great in the meetings, and when we were on the field at the start [of practice] he said he was feeling good."
The best part is that the Ravens aren't stuck playing catch-up due to Jackson's absence, at least according to Monken. Backup quarterback Josh Johnson, as well as rookies Devin Leary and Emory Jones, have had plenty of time this offseason to learn the offense, so the unit didn't miss a beat with Jackson out.
"We had all offseason – Lamar [Jackson] was a part of that in our offseason," Monken said. "But it was great for the other quarterbacks to get the work. That's a part of it, so it's great having him back today, but I don't feel behind. We didn't stop – we still installed, we're still going through the installs."
