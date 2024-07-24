Titans GM Denies Reported Derrick Henry to Ravens Trade
Running back Derrick Henry, the Baltimore Ravens' biggest addition of the offseason, could have been with the team as early as last season... maybe.
Last week, Dan Pompei of The Athletic reported that the Ravens and Tennessee Titans had agreed to the framework of a Henry trade, which would've seen the star running back go to Baltimore in exchange for a conditional third-round pick. However, Pompei adds various higher-ups in Tennessee weren't on the same page, and thus Henry finished out the season with the Titans.
When asked about the reported trade on Tuesday, though, Titans general manager Carthon swiftly denied that such a deal was ever in place.
"No, I wasn't [offered that deal]," Carthon said. "I don't know where that came from, and that's not my concern, but we had multiple teams call about Derrick and offer something that wasn't worth taking, worth even considering, and I communicated that with Derrick during that time. But, no, we never agreed with anybody to do anything to move anybody."
On the other side of the coin, Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta said during Henry's introductory press conference in March that there were trade discussions for the former Offensive Player of the Year last season.
"To be honest, we tried to trade for Derrick before the trade deadline," DeCosta said. "I thought there was a reasonable chance that we would get a trade done; it didn't work out."
It sounds like a game of he said, she said, and honestly, we may never find out what really happened behind the scenes. The true story could be somewhere in the middle of DeCosta and Carthon's recounts, with the Ravens proabbly inquiring about Henry's availability but not getting very far. Again, we'll likely never know the true story, but it's just an educated guess.
Either way, Henry is in Baltimore now after signing a two-year, $16 million deal earlier in the offseason. After tormenting the Ravens for years, Henry will now get to wreack havoc on their opponents as they chase a championship.
Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!