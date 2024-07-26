Ravens WR Shining at Training Camp
Several players' futures with the Baltimore Ravens could depend on their performance this season, perhaps none more so than wide receiver Rashod Bateman.
A 2021 first-round pick out of Minnesota, Bateman's production hasn't been anywhere near expectations for a receiver of his draft pedigree. The 24-year-old has just 93 receptions for 1,167 yards and four touchdowns, and while injuries plagued him in his first two seasons, he played 16 games last season and still finished sixth on the team in receiving and managed just one touchdown.
Despite signing a two-year extension this offseason, which surprised even him, Bateman likely needs a strong season to ensure his place in Baltimore long-term.
Luckily, the early days of training camp have provided hope that he can have a breakout season. Baltimore's defense has dominated the first few practices, but when the offense has made a big play, it's usually been in the form of Bateman making some big plays.
With a pivotal season coming up, Bateman building confidence early can only be a good thing for the Ravens' offense.
"Well, you'd have to ask him in terms of for him. I think he's always had a belief in himself as a player. I think it's good for all of us; quarterbacks, [as well as] collectively as a team," offensive coordinator Todd Monken told reporters Wednesday. "We're expecting a big year from Rashod. Once he got fully healthy, which wasn't for a while last year – he was hurt, got healthy, got nicked up again, came on. We're expecting great things from him, and he is from himself."
On paper, this appears to be Bateman's greatest opportunity yet. He's comfortably positioned as the No. 2 receiver behind Zay Flowers, and if he's fully healthy like Monken says, then he should get his fair share of targets at least.
If his early training camp perfomance carries over into the regular season, then it could be a career-defining year for the young wideout.
