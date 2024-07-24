Colts Sign Former Ravens WR
Former Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Laquon Treadwell has signed with the Indianapolis Colts, the team announced.
Treadwell, 29, now joins his seventh different team in the past five years. The 2016 first-round pick never really caught on with the Minnesota Vikings, the team that drafted him, and he's been bouncing around the league as a result.
Last season, the Ravens took a flier on Treadwell in June, and he saw some good action in the preseason. In the regular season, though, the Chicago native was active for just five games and had one reception for three yards, which came in the regular season finale when most starters were resting. He was on the practice sqaud for most of the year and became a free agent after not receiving a reserve/future contract.
Treadwell enjoyed a strong college career at Ole Miss, catching 202 passes for 2,393 yards and 21 touchdowns. He even overcame a gruesome leg injury in 2014 to earn first-team All-SEC and second-team All-American honors the next year, and entered the NFL with plenty of hype surrounding him.
Sadly, it just hasn't worked out for him at the professional level.
Indianapolis has a pretty strong receiver corps that will make it difficult for Treadwell to get meaningful reps, much less makes the roster. With all he's been through, though, it would be a great story if he could finally be an impact player long after being written off, as unlikely as that is.
