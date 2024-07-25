Ravens DT Climbs Into NFL Top 100
The past year or so for Baltimore Ravens defensive tackle Justin Madubuike has been nothing short of life-changing.
A 2020 third-round pick out of Texas A&M, Madubuike was largely a rotational through his first three seasons. That all changed in 2023, though.
After multiple key losses up front, Madubuike had a much greater chance to shine, and he took full advantage of it. The 26-year-old led not just the Ravens, but all defensive tackles with 13 sacks, earning him his first career Pro Bowl selection and even a few Defensive Player of the Year votes. He then cashed in this offseason, signing a four-year, $98 million deal that made him one of the highest paid defensive tackles in the league.
Clearly, players around the NFL took notice of Madubuike's breakout performance. On the annual NFL Top 100, a list voted on by the players themselves, Madubuike made his debut at a very impressive No. 61.
"Madubuike showed significant improvement in his fourth season with the Ravens. The Baltimore defensive tackle led the team with 13 sacks, 33 QB hits and 12 tackles for loss, which earned him his first Pro Bowl honor," NFL.com's Christian Gonzalez writes. "His career year resulted in the pass rusher receiving a big payday with a four-year, $98 million extension. Madubuike's breakout performance culminates with his Top 100 debut, with more accolades anticipated in the years ahead."
Now that Madubuike has arrived, the question is simple: what's next?
It's very possbile, if not plausible, that Madubuike never reaches 13 sacks again, but based on that contract, the Ravens expect him to be at least close to that number going forward. In fact, he recently laid out his expectations for himself this season, and it's still a very high bar.
"It might be. It might not be. It's definitely double digits for sure," Madubuike told reporters Sunday. "I know I'm that type of player. I know I expect highly of myself and I have to hold myself to that standard. Just taking it one day at a time. Staying present and put the work in."
Now that the Ravens have shown their full faith in Madubuike, the pressure lies on him to prove that faith is warranted.
