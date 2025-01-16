Analyst Reveals Surprise Reason Ravens Could Beat Bills
The Baltimore Ravens are going into an igloo this week when they take on the Buffalo Bills in the Divisional Round, and that could mean the game will be decided based on what happens in the run game.
If that's the case, the Ravens may have an advantage, boasting Lamar Jackson and Derrick Henry on the ground.
If those two are to succeed, the Ravens offensive line will be a big reason why and former NFL lineman Brian Baldinger likes what he sees with Baltimore in the trenches.
"The challenge is not just stopping Henry, but the combination of Lamar and Derrick Henry in unison," Baldinger said on NFL Network h/t BaltimoreRavens.com. "That seems to be the challenge for every team that has to play against them, and now the Ravens' offensive line is really settled with the rookie [Roger] Rosengarten at right tackle, [right guard Daniel] Faalele, [center Tyler] Linderbaum. They've really got their guys in place."
"I think the bigger challenge right now is Buffalo's defense trying to slow down the juggernaut that is the Ravens' rushing attack."
When the two teams met during the regular season, Henry ran for 199 yards and a touchdown while Jackson had 54 yards and a score of his own on the ground. The Ravens dominated and ran away with a 35-10 victory at home.
If the Ravens can keep moving the ball downfield on the run, their chances of beating the Bills will skyrocket, and it could be exactly what Baltimore needs to get back to the AFC Championship Game.
The Ravens are set to kick off against the Bills on Sunday at 6:30 p.m. ET. Fans can watch the Divisional Round contest on CBS or stream it on Paramount+.
