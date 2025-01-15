Raven Country

Ravens Reveal How They're Studying Bills

The Baltimore Ravens will pull up film against the Buffalo Bills from earlier in the season to get ready for the Divisional Round.

Sep 29, 2024; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Buffalo Bills running back Ray Davis (22) is tackled by Baltimore Ravens linebacker Adisa Isaac (50) and Ravens linebacker Malik Harrison (40) at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images
Back in Week 4, the Baltimore Ravens matched up against the Buffalo Bills, pulling away with a 35-10 victory. Now, the two AFC rivals are meeting in the Divisional Round with a trip to the AFC Championship Game on the line.

While the Week 4 outcome no longer matters, especially considering the fact that the Bills are the home team for Sunday's game, the Ravens will look back at that game to help prepare them for the playoffs.

"I don't know what the percentage of it is, but that's definitely in your breakdown," Ravens head coach John Harbaugh said.

"You kind of go back, and you pick the games, you watch all of the games, and you even go back to past years. That's part of your breakdown as well, and then you choose the games that you want to put in there and that you want to kind of emphasize and that you think apply to the game coming up," he added. "So, there are games we throw out, too, just based on what we see. There might be some recent games that we don't use just because we don't think they apply. The last game of the regular season we're not using. We've seen it, we know what's in it, but it's not applying necessarily to our game plan."

The Pittsburgh Steelers beat the Ravens in November, but Baltimore was able to learn from its mistakes to win in December and January. They know that the Bills will have adjustments from their Week 4 plan, but it is up to the Ravens to counter and mitigate their response.

Kickoff between the Ravens and Bills is set for 6:30 p.m. ET from Highmark Stadium. Fans can watch the game on CBS or streamed on Paramount+.

