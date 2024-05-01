Raven Country

The Baltimore Ravens have experience with drafting linebackers from Penn State after taking Odafe Oweh in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft. Their positive development with Oweh led the Ravens to select his former college teammate, Adisa Isaac, in the third round of last weekend's NFL Draft.

Isaac played with Oweh from 2019-20 at Penn State, and he's excited to reunite with his fellow Nittany Lion in Baltimore.

"I'm very familiar with [Odafe Oweh]. He helped recruit me to Penn State," Isaac said. "We ended up playing together [for] a couple years before he went to the Ravens, so we're tight. He's from a similar area to me, so we have a lot of connections there. He was just a great, great teammate [and] a great big brother to me coming into Penn State. I just thank him for hyping me [up] when I first got there as a youngin,' so now, for it to come full circle, it's a very unique situation."

The Ravens showed further commitment to Oweh by accepting his fifth-year option on Tuesday, meaning he will be Isaac's teammate for at least the first two years of his career in the NFL. It isn't uncommon for teams to draft multiple players from the same school. We've seen that strategy most famously with the Philadelphia Eagles selecting several Georgia Bulldogs in recent years, but it's something seen all over the league.

The Ravens hope that Isaac's development can mirror Oweh's and that the two can get after opposing quarterbacks in Baltimore for years to come.

