Ravens WR Named Perfect Fit With Zay Flowers

The Baltimore Ravens could be getting contributions from one rookie sooner rather than later.

The Baltimore Ravens solidified part of their future at receiver before the 2024 NFL Draft when they signed Rashod Bateman to an extension. However, that didn't stop them from selecting North Carolina's Devontez Walker in the fourth round.

Walker joins Bateman, Nelson Agholor and Zay Flowers as the top players in the receiver room, but the rookie could see legitimate playing time as soon as his rookie year.

"The wide receiver room in Baltimore was thin heading into the draft, and the selection of Walker could pay off very soon," ESPN.com writes. "He has deep-threat ability and is a polished route runner on breaking routes. His size and toughness will be an ideal pairing opposite speedster Zay Flowers."

Walker's 6-2, 193-pound frame is very different from Flowers' 5-9 stature. Flowers can live in the slot, giving Lamar Jackson someone to rely on in the middle of the field alongside tight end Mark Andrews. But Walker can be on the outside, forcing teams to not pay too much attention to the middle of the field.

Walker averaged 17 yards per catch at North Carolina last season, proving to be a deep threat on the college level. While there's no guarantee that it will translate to the pros, if Walker can be the deep threat for the Ravens, it gives them a new dimension to the offense that makes them that much more scary.

Walker will participate in Ravens rookie minicamp, which runs from May 3-6 and 10-13.

