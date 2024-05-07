Ravens HC Names Biggest Problem With Rookie QB
The Baltimore Ravens already have their franchise quarterback in Lamar Jackson, but they still selected a signal-caller in the 2024 NFL Draft.
Devin Leary, the team's sixth-round pick out of Kentucky, may have been the most surprising pick in the Baltimore's draft class, but the Ravens see him as Jackson's future backup. But in order to be trusted with those duties, Leary has to clean up parts of his game.
In his senior season at Kentucky, Leary threw for 25 touchdowns, but also had 12 interceptions despite only having 16 in four seasons at NC State. The turnovers are worrisome, but coach John Harbaugh has a plan in place.
"I think it's very fixable in the sense that, the arm strength is there, and I think he's an accurate thrower," Harbaugh said regarding Leary's turnovers. "But, he unfortunately threw it to the other team too many times. He and I had that conversation. I said 'What's your trait?' He said, "I work hard, [and] I'm tough. I'm dedicated,' and I go, 'I know, but what's your football trait on the field?' He goes 'Oh, I've got a great arm.' I go, 'Bull's eye, you can throw the ball. What is the biggest thing you need to work on?' He goes, 'I need to cut down on the interceptions and turnovers.' So, he knows, and that's something that I think you can get better at."
Leary has self-awareness, and that's possibly the first step towards development. But Leary also has time on his hands, which is also a plus. He's expected to be the third-string quarterback this season behind Jackson and veteran Josh Johnson, who's on a one-year deal. However, the hope is that Leary can step into that QB2 role in 2025 when he's less prone to picks.
Make sure you bookmark Ravens Country for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!