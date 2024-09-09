Ravens Named Trade Option for Former Steelers WR
After Week 1 NFL action, the Baltimore Ravens have to be feeling good. They barely lost to the defending champion Kansas City Chiefs and Lamar Jackson looked amazing.
While we are still way too early to begin talking about the Super Bowl, the Ravens are going to be a force to be reckoned with in the AFC.
Could the front office consider trying to get aggressive and make a move or two to improve the team even more?
David Latham of Last Word on Sports has suggested that they could be a potential trade suitor for Carolina Panthers' wide receiver Diontae Johnson.
"The Ravens spent five years watching Johnson play for the rival Pittsburgh Steelers. If any team could get the most out of a Diontae Johnson trade, it’s probably them. Maybe Rashod Bateman starts playing like a first-round pick, but if he can’t establish himself in the coming weeks, Baltimore should pick up the phone and see how much it costs to get the former third-round pick."
Johnson was traded to the Panthers this offseason by the Pittsburgh Steelers. Carolina had a very rough Week 1 outing in their 47-10 beatdown at the hands of the New Orleans Saints.
In that game, Johnson was barely a part of the offense. He caught two passes for 19 yards. Of course, Bryce Young's poor game was a big reason for that low production.
If Baltimore were to acquire Johnson, he would immediately become a key target for Jackson. The 28-year-old wide receiver has big playmaking ability, but he has not had great quarterback play to work with over the last couple of years.
Playing alongside Jackson would likely be a very welcome situation for Johnson. He would finally have consistent high-level quarterback play. More than likely, his numbers would reflect that change.
Granted, this is all speculation. At this point in the season, trade talks are a bit unlikely. However, as the trade deadline draws closer, Johnson could become an intriguing name to monitor.
