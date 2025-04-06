Ravens Urged to Sign Former All-Pro Edge Rusher
The Baltimore Ravens have had a quiet, but productive offseason. They locked down left tackle Ronnie Stanley to a three-year deal and signed DeAndre Hopkins to a one-year deal to add to their receiving corps.
The Ravens may not be done, though. According to Kristopher Knox of Bleacher Report, Baltimore should pursue and sign former All-Pro edge rusher Von Miller.
"Though the Baltimore Ravens defense showed life late in the 2024 season, it still ranked just 31st in passing yards allowed for the season," Knox writes. "Adding another pass-rusher to complement Kyle Van Noy and Odafe Oweh would make sense, and the Ravens are one of the few teams that would make sense for the 36-year-old Von Miller. Baltimore is obviously open to adding older players to help chase a championship in 2025—it added 32-year-old receiver DeAndre Hopkins early in free agency—and Miller could be an asset. He logged six sacks while playing just 33 percent of the defensive snaps in Buffalo last season."
Miller has spent the last three seasons with the Buffalo Bills. He signed a six-year contract with the team ahead of the 2022 season, but tore his ACL that year and wasn't the same in the two ensuing campaigns. He rebounded from a rough 2023 in 2024 with a respectable six sacks.
Miller built a Hall of Fame career in Denver with the Broncos. He's an eight-time Pro Bowler, a three-time First-Team All-Pro, and was named the 2011 Defensive Player of the Year. The ultimate feather in his cap was his performance in Super Bowl 50 that helped the Broncos defeat the Carolina Panthers, where he was named Super Bowl MVP.
While he is long past his prime, bringing him in as a situational pass rusher on a pitch count would be beneficial if the money is right.
Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!