Ravens Show Interest In Rutgers CB After Impressive Pro Day
Every pre-draft cycle, there are less-heralded prospects who get overlooked and slept on despite coming from prominent college programs. Some don't even get invited to the annual NFL Scouting Combine. While that event is the most high-profile opportunity to put their athleticism on display for talent evaluators and executives, it isn't the only one where the Baltimore Ravens can get a closer look at players.
It is Pro Day season, and according to a report from the Draft Network's Justin Melo, the Ravens are interested in Rutgers cornerback Eric Rogers, who turned some heads and boosted his stock with an impressive showing at the Scarlet Knights' showcase.
Rogers produced an elite mark in the three-cone drill with a 6.84, which would have ranked second among all corners and ninth overall among all positions at the Combine. His broad jump of 10-foot-3 would've tied him with Texas All-American and projected first-round pick, Jahdae Barron, for the eighth-best mark among corners at the Combine as well.
The Ravens were one of three teams that interviewed him, with the Cincinnati Bengals and the Los Angeles Chargers being the others. He was also invited to participate in the local Pro Days for the Philadelphia Eagles and New York Giants.
After spending the first three years of his collegiate career at Northern Illinois, Rogers transferred to Rutgers for the final two. He is coming off a strong senior season in which he recorded career-highs in total tackles (34) and forced fumbles (two) to go along with his first career sack, three pass breakups and an interception that he returned for his lone career touchdown for the first points of the Scarlet Knights' nonconference matchup against Howard to open the season.
The Ravens moved on from a pair of veteran cornerbacks this offseason, releasing nickel Arthur Maulet and letting two-year outside starter Brandon Stephens walk in free agency.
They brought in veteran Chidobe Awuzie and could still re-sign former two-time Pro Bowler Tre'Davious White, who played well down the stretch following a trade from the Los Angeles Rams.
However, cornerback remains a position they could double-up at in the 2025 NFL Draft with 11 total picks at their disposal, tied with the San Francisco 49ers for the most in the league. The later rounds are typically reserved for dart throws and fliers on players who can at least contribute on special teams and/or have impressive traits that could be cultivated into quality depth pieces.
Rogers is a potential candidate to be the second prospect at the position taken sometime on Day 3 or as a high-priority undrafted free agent if he doesn't hear his name called. His former fellow Scarlet Knight, Robert Longerbeam, is a candidate to be a potential earlier pick of the Ravens, as he was one of the top testers at the Combine. Among corners, he recorded the longest broad jump (11-foot-2) and tied Barron for the sixth-fastest 40-yard dash (4.39) to go with the fifth-best vertical jump (36.5).
