Ravens Could Target NC State OL Early in NFL Draft
The Baltimore Ravens will be expected to boost their offensive line depth at some point during the 2025 NFL Draft.
In the past, general manager Eric DeCosta has often looked at Day 2 of the draft as an opportunity to build in the trenches, and he could look to do that again this year.
NFL.com draft analyst Chad Reuter suggests that the Ravens should target NC State offensive lineman Anthony Belton with the No. 59 overall pick in the NFL Draft.
"Belton is a long, strong blocker who lacks elite lateral quickness, so he might be destined for a move inside at the next level, similar to the transition made by Baltimore's starting right guard, 2022 fourth-round pick Daniel Faalele. Even if Belton can't beat out Andrew Vorhees for the left guard spot as a rookie, his experience at left tackle will come in handy if veteran Ronnie Stanley suffers another injury," Reuter writes.
After losing Patrick Mekari in free agency to the Jacksonville Jaguars, the Ravens need to find out who will take his spot at right guard. Several incumbent members of the team will be in the mix, but the Ravens will look for one or two rookies to potentially challenge as well for the role.
At 6-foot-6 weighing 366 pounds, Belton is one of the bigger linemen in the draft, which could be what Lamar Jackson and the Ravens need.
"Belton is an enormous tackle with good power and long arms," NFL.com analyst Lance Zierlein writes.
"He can bulldoze the roads clean for running backs but needs to play with better hand placement to sustain his early lead. Belton has the length to shove rushers up and around the pocket but his punch timing is inconsistent and he lacks the body control to consistently respond to inside counters. If a team can steady his feet and improve his hand placement, he could become a solid starter at right tackle, but he will need some help from time to time."
Belton will hear his name called sometime during the draft from April 24-26.
