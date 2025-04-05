Three Draft-Day Trades the Ravens Should Make
The Baltimore Ravens have their eyes set on the 2025 NFL Draft after a free agency period in which they largely watched from the sidelines. And while the focus will primarily be on who they will draft, they could also make a handful of trades before the weekend is over. Who could they be targeting, and who could they be looking to ship away? Here are some names to keep an eye on.
TE Mark Andrews
We'll start with the most obvious name and that is All-Pro tight end Mark Andrews. The Ravens' star quickly became and easy scapegoat in Baltimore's divisional round loss to the Buffalo Bills, where he fumbled the ball that led to points for the Bills and dropped what would have been the game-tying two-point conversion in the game's final moments. Isaiah Likely is more than ready to be the team's No. 1 tight end. Shipping Andrews elsewhere and receiving draft compensation in return is the best, and most likely outcome.
CB Martin Emerson Jr
It's not often you see trades within the same division, but it's also nut unheard of. Emerson had a down year in 2024 compared to 2023. He allowed 52 receptions last season compared to 33 in 2023. He also had four interceptions during the 2023 season, but none last year. Considering the lack of cornerbacks in the room opposite Nate Wiggins on the boundary, it would be worth making the call and seeing if the Browns were willing to move Emerson.
S Tyrann Mathieu
Mathieu isn't the player he was when he was helping the Kansas City Chiefs win a Super Bowl, but he's still a good safety that would fit what the Ravens do defensively. Mathieu can play up in the box while Kyle Hamilton roams the rest of the field, and he could also be used as the dime backer. Even at age 32, he can still make an impact on defense. It would cost nothing more than a Day Three pick to get done, and it would be beneficial for Baltimore.
